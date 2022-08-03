Five Michigan football storylines to watch during fall camp

It’s August, which means two things: Michigan started fall camp on Wednesday, and college football games will be played at the end of the month.

Michigan won’t be playing any games in August, the Wolverines start the season against Colorado State on September 3rd, but that’s only one month away. The maize and blue return most of the offense, but the defense will look a little different this season after losing the likes of Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Josh Ross, Daxton Hill, and Brad Hawkins.

The Wolverines are coming off of a Big Ten Championship year, and coming off their first College Football Playoff appearance. The maize and blue finished No. 3 in the final AP poll of the 2021 season. Expectations are going to be very high this season in Ann Arbor.

There are going to be plenty to watch from afar this fall. There will be intense position battles, and it will be very telling on who gets the start in week 1.

Here are our five storylines to watch this fall in Ann Arbor.

The quarterback battle

Photo: Isaiah Hole

We might as well get this one out of the way.

Cade McNamara started all of the 2021 season and he threw for 2,576, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions. But he will be battling five-star sophomore JJ McCarthy for the starting job. McCarthy threw for 516 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions in 2021. The former five-star also ran for 124 yards and two scores on the ground.

While McCarthy never started last season, he proved to have a game-changing element to his game. Opposing defenses need to not only watch for his strong arm, but he can be dynamic in the run game as well.

But the main reason that McNamara started all of last season is due to his command of the offense and he doesn’t tend to make any bad mistakes with the ball. A lot of people label McNamara as a ‘game manager’ but he did lead the Wolverines to their first College Football Playoff appearance and a win against arch-rival Ohio State.

During Big Ten media days, Jim Harbaugh noted that McNamara would be Michigan’s starter for the first snap of fall camp, but he also said that McCarthy would get the same opportunity.

“Yeah, Cade is the starting quarterback,” said Harbaugh. “He’s gonna be lining up, first practice, he’s gonna be taking the — be with the first team. Now, eventually over the training camp, J.J. will get the same opportunity, he’ll get the same opportunity that Cade will. They’re both gonna get a ton of reps. And, you know, there’ll be time to for to have that competition and determine who will be the starting quarterback for the first game.”

On top of saying that, Harbaugh also made a comment that it would be hard to beat out McNamara for the starting job, then he countered by saying it would be hard to beat JJ out for the starting job.

It appears that the job is neck-and-neck, and fall camp will be a big factor as to who starts game one. But we fully expect both signal callers to play.

Who takes command of the third linebacker spot

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The main two linebackers are all but set in stone. Michigan returns Junior Colson, who had 60 tackles last season, and the Wolverines return Nikhai Hill-Green who finished with 50 tackles in 2021.

But the maize and blue lost their leading tackler from last year, Josh Ross, who compiled 106 tackles in 2021.

Michigan will play a lot of nickel coverage once again this year, but it’s pivotal to have three solid linebackers, especially in Big Ten play. There are two players that will have the first shot at getting that third linebacker spot: Michael Barrett and Kalel Mullings.

Barrett, who started all six games in 2020 at ‘Viper’ under Don Brown, saw his playing time get cut in 2021. He had just one start last year, but he appeared in all 14 games. He finished the season with 21 tackles and one sack. Barrett has the experience and even if he doesn’t start, he should see significant playing time in 2022.

The other player that has an inside track at solidifying the linebacker position is running back/linebacker hybrid Kalel Mullings. Mullings, now a junior, was a four-star recruit and he participated in the All-American Game after his senior year of high school. He played in 10 games last year and compiled 11 tackles at linebacker. Mullings has the size and mold of a Big Ten linebacker: 6-foot-1 and 236-pounds.

Three other guys to keep an eye on are Joey Velazquez, Tyler McLaurin, and Jaydon Hood as possible longshot candidates.

Who can separate themselves in the crowded receiver room

Photo: Isaiah Hole

It’s a great issue to have, but Michigan has an embarrassment of riches at the receiver position.

The Wolverines did lose Daylen Baldwin from 2021, but Michigan basically returns every significant playmaker from 2021, it gets Ronnie Bell back, and the Wolverines have three legit freshmen that can earn playing time.

We should assume that both Ronnie Bell and 2021 leading receiver Cornelious Johnson (627 receiving yards) will earn the starting job automatically.

But who can position themselves into that No. 3 role? Anyone from Andrel Anthony, Roman Wilson, or AJ Henning could earn the job, and the other two will see significant playtime. Wilson finished third on the team in 2021 with 420 yards, but Anthony really broke out in the Michigan State game where he caught for 155 yards and two scores. Henning only mustered 79 yards thru the air last year, but Michigan looks at him more as the Deebo Samuel type where he can run and catch.

The others that will be competing for snaps are Mike Sainristil (who will play both ways), sophomore Christian Dixon, and freshmen Darrius Clemons, Tyler Morris, and Amorion Walker.

During Big Ten media days, Cade McNamara had a lot to say about freshman Clemons. He said he is a really good player and a freak of an athlete.

“I mean he’s an extremely good player,” said McNamara. “He was able to show what he can do a little bit and he showed that and more in practice and if he sees the field then you know, he’s definitely physically ready and he’s, –he came in looking physically ready and he still looks physically ready. He’s a freak, and he’s a really good dude too.”

There are a ton of players here that want snaps, but there are only so many targets to go around. It will be really intriguing to see who can separate themselves during fall camp.

Who can help soften the blow from losing Hutchinson and Ojabo

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The Michigan defensive line is going to look much, much different in 2022 after losing Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, and Chris Hinton to the NFL draft. Neither of those two can really be replaced, but with the group that Michigan has, the loss of those guys could be subtle if the right guys step up.

Starting with the edge defenders, Mike Morris and Taylor Upshaw figure to get the first chance. After recording 17 tackles in 2020, Upshaw saw his opportunity diminish after Ojabo emerged. The senior compiled seven total tackles in 2021 and 2.5 sacks. On the other hand, Morris was a pleasant surprise in a rotational role last year. Morris had 16 tackles during 2021 and proved to be a key role player for the Wolverines.

A guy that we think will really break out this year at edge is junior Braiden McGregor. He only appeared in nine games last year, and had five total tackles, but the former four-star has the size to be a menace for opposing quarterbacks in 2022. At 6-foot-5 and 265-pounds, McGregor has the size and speed to disrupt plays at a high level.

A couple of other guys to watch out for are TJ Guy and true freshman Derrick Moore. During the spring game, Moore looked physically ready to step in day one and contribute to the team.

Shifting gears to the interior line. The Wolverines lost Hinton and Donovan Jeter, but the Wolverines return Mazi Smith who is expected to anchor the line this year. Smith had 37 tackles last season for the Wolverines.

During Big Ten media days, Smith was asked about a possible breakout player this year and he didn’t hesitate when giving out a name.

“Just look out for Kris Jenkins,” said Smith. “You know, he’d been working hard and y’all heard him a lot last year. But I think he gonna be a big deal this season. I really do.”

Jenkins tweeted out that he was up to 290-pounds now and he could be in store for a monster year next to Smith.

A few other guys to watch out for are Rayshaun Benny — who was extremely impressive during the spring game — freshman Mason Graham, George Rooks, and Cam Goode.

Does Will Johnson earn a starting job?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The crown jewel of the 2022 recruiting class was five-star corner Will Johnson who was the 15-ranked player in the nation according to 247Sports composite.

Michigan lost starter Vincent Gray to the NFL, so there is an open spot at corner for 2022. Johnson has an opportunity to earn a starting role right away in 2022, but he will have to earn it.

The only corner that has solidified a starting role is DJ Turner. Turner didn’t start right away in 2021, but he executed his snaps to perfection and the coaches couldn’t keep him off the field. PFF has ranked Turner as a top-five corner in the entire country and he had a stout 80.9 coverage grade last season.

Gemon Green started 2021, but then he lost the job to Turner. Green had 24 tackles and one interception last year. From 2020-to-2021 Green seemed to take a small step back. He will have to show in fall camp that he is ready to take the reigns and be a capable starter next to Turner for the 2022 year.

The Wolverines have moved Mike Sainristil from receiver to cornerback. Although Harbaugh has said that he will play both ways, but it appears that he will see significant time at nickel this fall. During Big Ten media days, Turner said that Sainrsitil “will make noise” right away. He played corner in high school, so the position isn’t new to him.

Another name that will battle with Johnson for the starting job is Ja’Den McBurrows. He only appeared in four games last year, but McBurrows was a highly touted recruit that the Wolverines had to fend off from other teams during his senior year.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire