Five Michigan football players to watch against Alabama

The Michigan Wolverines have their toughest task of the season waiting for them in the Rose Bowl. Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide have been the figure of dominance for the last decade-plus in college football. Michigan has a chance to silence the Alabama narratives with a win on Monday, but victory will not come cheap.

Bama has a stacked roster. The Wolverines have a number of tough matchups on their hands and will need to win a couple of key matchups if they want to book a trip to Houston for the National Championship game. See what Wolverines will need to answer the bell in Pasadena.

Roman Wilson, WR

Michigan’s offense is probably facing its toughest test to date. Yes, Iowa and Ohio State boast great defensive units, but Alabama just has a different flavor of talent.

Amongst the Tide’s embarrassment of riches are two potential first-round cornerbacks in Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold. The duo is adept at making plays on the ball with 18 combined pass breakups and five interceptions. Wilson is Michigan’s top receiving threat with 662 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, so Michigan will need him to get open frequently.

The weak spot in the secondary is Malachi Moore. He’s still a solid talent but lacks the coverage ability of McKinstry, Arnold, or the safeties. Michigan’s best bet to get Wilson is to keep him in the slot where he can outpace Moore. I like Wilson’s quickness against Arnold as well, but I would not count on that matchup to be reliable.

Kenneth Grant, IDL

Stop. The. Run.

Alabama’s offensive line did a great job moving Georgia up front, and Michigan cannot let that happen. Forcing Jalen Milroe into passing situations is the key to victory, and Kenneth Grant is the nose tackle responsible for soaking up double teams.

The 6-foot-3, 339 pound defensive tackle has the power and speed to ruin Alabama’s offensive game plan, he just has to put it all together. Hopefully, he can keep the linebackers clean in the run game while collapsing the pocket on Milroe on passing downs. Grant’s success is the easiest way to put Alabama behind the chains.

Junior Colson, LB

Colson could punch his ticket as a second-round pick with a strong performance in the Rose Bowl. His sideline-to-sideline speed is key to shutting down both Alabama’s run game and Jalen Milroe’s ability as a scrambler.

Colson will probably be used as a QB spy a fair amount, and it is crucial he does not take bad angles or miss tackles. His primary goal when spying Milroe will be to contain him. If he shoots a gap early and lets Milroe escape outside the tackles it will likely be a chunk play. Run with him horizontally and force Milroe to either throw the ball away or try to throw it on the run. Trust the secondary to be in position and just make sure that Milroe doesn’t have open lanes to expose.

In the run game, Colson needs to be violent and disciplined. Wait for the lanes to open up, then shoot the gap with angry intent. Colson is about 35 pounds heavier than Alabama’s lead back, so he should be able to get the better of any collisions in the A or B gap. Maybe the ball pops out as well.

LaDarius Henderson/Trente Jones, OT

This one is arguably the most important on the list. Henderson and Jones will probably need to have the best games of their career against Alabama if Michigan wants to score consistently.

Alabama’s starting edge defenders are Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell. The duo is deadly with Turner as a likely first-round pick and Braswell probably getting taken on day two. The pair has combined for 91 tackles and 17 sacks this season and has the chance to ground Michigan’s offense.

The offensive line has struggled against speedy edge rushers this season. Notably, Penn State‘s Chop Robinson single-handedly shut down Michigan’s passing game by cooking Karsen Barnhart off the line of scrimmage. Granted, this game will not have a home advantage and Jones is probably a better athlete than Barnhart, but the point still stands.

I expect the Wolverines to help their tackles with chip blocks, but the bulk of duties will be square on the shoulders of Henderson and Jones. Establish the inside run to keep the defensive line honest and see if McCarthy can work his athletic magic to create plays through the air.

Blake Corum, RB

Last year, Michigan squandered their playoff game by getting stuffed on the goal line twice. Blake Corum solves that problem. The program legend has been unstoppable in short-yardage situations this season and is on the verge of setting the all-time program rushing touchdown record.

If Michigan can pick up one and two-yard third-down conversions, they can control the clock with long drives and tire out Alabama’s defense. Their unit isn’t very deep, so drives of ten or more plays should allow for larger plays later in the game.

