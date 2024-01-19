Five Michigan football freshmen who could make an immediate impact in 2024

The Wolverines are losing a lot of talent ahead of the 2024 campaign.

On offense alone, Michigan is losing the starting quarterback, leading rusher, three of the top four receiving leaders, and the top six offensive linemen. The defense is faring better, but still need to replace two starting defensive backs, both linebackers and a pair of edge rushers.

Michigan landed the 15th-ranked class according to the 247Sports Composite. There are 27 total signees, and there’s a chance that some of them end up playing meaningful reps next season. Take a look at our top five most likely true freshmen to see the field next season.

Jadyn Davis, QB

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Michigan has something of a void at quarterback. The Wolverines are losing starter J.J. McCarthy to the draft, and don’t have a true succession plan in place.

Alex Orji and Jayden Denegal have been around the program for two years, but there’s little confidence either could be a strong starter in 2024. Unfortunately, Michigan’s national title run also meant that the staff couldn’t focus on recruiting portal targets until much later than other programs. Worth it, but there’s clearly a sacrifice there.

Now, it looks like true freshman Jadyn Davis might be the next starter. He’s rated as the 93rd overall player in the country and has been intensely trained his whole life, but starting at quarterback as a true freshman is hard for anybody. The top-100 prospect is fundamentally sound and has the potential to be a winner early. It will be interesting to follow the quarterback battle through camp, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Davis comes out on top.

The good news is that Davis enrolled early and has participated in every practice in preparation for Alabama and Washington. Davis was on the sideline for both games and has a good feel for the program from top to bottom. Let’s hope he can perform well through the summer and take hold of the starting job.

Jordan Marshall, RB

Photo: Isaiah Hole

In my eyes, Marshall is the most talented player in the class. He’s got a college-ready build, elite athleticism, and the skillset to have a Zach Charbonnet-like impact as a freshman.

Marshall was rated by the 247Sports Composite as the 83rd-ranked player in the country, was named Mr. Ohio football in 2023, and was recently listed by ESPN as one of College football’s true freshmen to know in 2024.

Marshall had 1,944 total yards and 21 touchdowns during the 2023 season and can step in to fill the void left by Blake Corum. Donovan Edwards will be the workhorse but don’t be surprised if Marshall jumps Kalel Mullings on the depth chart and gets short-yardage carries late in the season. He’s a standard enrolled, which means he won’t be with the team until summer, but be prepared for him to improve consistently as the season goes on.

Brady Prieskorn, TE

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Prieskorn is up there with Marshall and Davis as some of the top overall talents in the class.

Prieskorn, a Michigan native, is rated as the 123rd player in the country but would be rated higher if he participated in offseason recruiting camps. He is listed at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, but is an early enrollee and can re-shape his body while on campus. Colston Loveland has the starting spot on lock, but it’s no secret that Michigan likes to use multiple tight ends, and there are no strong options to replace AJ Barner. Marlin Klein and Zack Marshall are the early options, but neither has seen extensive playing time so far in their careers.

Brady is already a legitimate receiving option and could be a mismatch in the Big Ten early. His lengthy frame is paired with good speed and impressive hands, so the opportunity is there to get him the ball. If all goes well, he can be the teams second tight end for the season opener.

Jaden Smith, ST

Deyvid Palepale, IDL

