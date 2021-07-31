Which five Miami Dolphins rank highest in ‘Madden’ player grades?

The Miami Dolphins’ roster is in as good of shape as it has ever been in recent memory. The Dolphins are young, deep in many places and figure to continue to steadily improve throughout the course of the 2021 campaign. Not every player’s path to improvement will be linear; but there shouldn’t be very many members of the Dolphins’ roster that regress due to a decline in physical skills.

But who are currently, at this point in time, the best of the best?

Which Miami Dolphins players are categorized as the team’s best current talent will vary depending on who you ask; but a new resource is available to explore the question: EA Sports’ annual ‘Madden’ game is set for release and with it comes a refreshed set of player rankings for the year ahead.

Which members of the Miami Dolphins claim the top spots? Here are the top-5 ranked Miami Dolphins in ‘Madden 22’:

No. 1: Cornerback Xavien Howard

No surprises here. Howard was a 1st-team All-Pro in 2020 and led the NFL in interceptions for the second time in three years. Those caliber of ball-hawking skills are a first class ticket to a top ranking. Sure enough, Howard is one of the best rated corners in all of football with a 91 overall score.

No. 2: Cornerback Byron Jones

There may be friction with Howard and Miami because of his pay relative to Jones, but the game developer would like to remind you that Jones is no slouch himself. Jones is Miami’s second-highest graded player with an 88 overall.

No. 3: Kicker Jason Sanders

A little more respect for Jason Sanders is probably due if we are being honest. Perhaps a duplicate season of 2020 is necessary for Sanders to get a boost to his 85 overall grade with the team; but considering how clutch he was in 2020, we’d say this one is a little low.

No. 4: Tight End Mike Gesicki

Gesicki’s growth as a player has to be exciting for the Dolphins; although his future role is going to be a fascinating one to watch as he enters into a contract year. Madden thinks highly of the fourth-year tight end, however. They graded him as an 85 overall and tied for Miami’s third best player.

No. 5: Wide Receiver Will Fuller

Fuller is the only new addition of 2021 to make the cut and he, too, was tied for the third-best overall score on the team with an 85 overall. His potential impact on this offense is undeniable; he just needs to serve his Week 1 suspension and stay healthy.