Five McNeese State Cowboys every Gators fan should know for Week 2

The Florida Gators are hoping to make quick work of McNeese State Cowboys on Saturday and improve to 1-1 on the season.

The Cowboys fell to another FCS program last week and gave up 50 points, including a 35-point second half from Tarleton State. Florida’s offense should be far more potent and be able to put up similar numbers, and the defense shouldn’t struggle too much after a fairly strong Week 1.

Still, it’s important to know the enemy as well as possible, and the Gators should prepare like it’s any other game on the schedule. With that in mind, here’s a look at five McNeese State Cowboys that Florida fans should know heading into Week 2.

No. 18 QB Nate Glantz

Nate Glantz is one of McNeese’s team captains and he’s the main focus of the Cowboys offense. He’s a mobile quarterback who ran five more times (19) than the team’s top halfback (14) during Week 1, but he lost enough yards scrambling and being sacked to finish with a net of just 24 yards.

Glantz let it fly 35 times, but he only connected on 15 of them. His 42.9% completion percentage is underwhelming and most of the catches came on short yardage plays. In fact, Glantz went just 2 of 18 from 10 yards plus. Florida’s secondary should get a chance to pick something off this week unless Glantz plays super conservatively.

No. 70 LT Hezekiah Neason and No. 61 LG Cole LeClair

The left side of McNeese’s offensive line might be the best part of the entire offense. Left tackle Hezekiah Neason and left guard Cole LeClair played all 82 snaps for the Cowboys last Saturday, finishing as the highest-graded players on offense for McNeese, according to Pro Football Focus.

Neason earned an offensive grade of 73.2 and LeClair earned a 69.7 for his efforts. Both were extremely strong pass blockers, scoring 82.5 and 85.6, respectively. Pass protection on the blind side is always nice, but Glantz’s numbers don’t show that he can make good use of it.

No. 15 WR Jalen Johnson

We would like to welcome WR Jalen Johnson from Holy Cross HS to Cowboy Nation‼️ #GeauxPokes #2addle1n pic.twitter.com/N5WugL4hmC — McNeese Football (@McNeeseFootball) December 16, 2020

If a receiver is going to damage against Florida, it’s going to be slot receiver Jalen Johnson. He was targeted a team high nine times last week and hauled in a team-high six catches. Working out of the slot means that Johnson will often be within that 10-yard range that Glantz has shown comfortability working within.

Jihad Marks is another honorable mention here. He got 35 snaps out of the slot to Johnson’s team-leading 39.

No. 7 CB Johnquai Lewis and No. 9 CB Jadden Matthews

Another twofer here to start of the defense. Cornerbacks Johnquai Lewis and Jadden Matthews each gave up four receptions on seven targets Saturday against Tarleton. Graham Mertz is going to be confident after a strong season opener, and there’s not reason not to attack McNeese’s secondary.

These two could get burned again on Saturday, so don’t be surprised to see Nos. 7 and 9 often as the Gators run into the end zone. Lewis did pick a ball off, though, so he can’t be tested too much.

No. 42 DE Earenest Grayson III

Earenest Grayson III only played 30 snaps last Saturday, but he was arguably McNeese’s most productive player on defense. He hurried the quarterback twice, made two tackles and recorded a sack. Perhaps he’ll get more playing time on Saturday against a Florida offensive line that struggle a week ago.

