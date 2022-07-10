Five question marks for Texas football entering Big 12 Media Days

Big 12 Media Days are set to take place next week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Players and coaches from the entire conference will meet and answer questions in front of the league’s media.

Steve Sarkisian is making his second appearance as Texas’ head coach. Sark will be joined this year by Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, De’Marvion Overshown and Ovie Oghoufu.

The Longhorns are picked to finish fourth in the conference in the Big 12 preseason poll. Baylor, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State make up the projected top three.

A few individual players received some preseason recognition by the media. Running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Xavier Worthy and linebacker De’Marvion Overshown made preseason all-first-team honors. Robinson was tabbed preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Texas has many question marks to address after a 5-7 campaign a year ago. From the move to the SEC to the on-field play, here are five storylines for Texas football to answer at Big 12 Media Days.

How the quarterback battle is shaping out

Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card are battling it out for the starting quarterback job. Both guys flashed some nice moments in the spring game back in April. Card has the advantage on the experience side but Ewers is one of the more physically gifted quarterbacks in the country.

The offensive line progression

Texas made offseason headlines on the offensive line by signing seven talented prospects in the 2022 class. Kyle Flood is tasked to develop his unit in year two in his system. The offensive line play could be make or break for the Longhorns in 2022.

How the transfers are performing

The NCAA transfer portal did Texas many favors this offseason. The Longhorns added an influx of talent with an excellent transfer class. The news faces are looking to help Texas bounce back and compete for a Big 12 title.

The timetable for the SEC move

Conference realignment is a major storyline yet again this offseason. USC and UCLA announced plans to move to the Big Ten in 2024 and the Big 12 is bringing in BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF in time for the 2023 season.

Texas and Oklahoma are set to remain in the Big 12 until 2025 but recent moves could help push that timetable forward.

Where will the pass rush come from?

Getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks was a major struggle for Texas in 2021. The Longhorns must rely on some current players to step up after failing to find an established pass rusher in the transfer portal. Alfred Collins and Moro Ojomo are candidates to take the next step.

