Five Mainers win New England track and field titles

Jun. 8—Griffin Gammon of Gorham successfully defended his New England high jump title, and four other Maine athletes also took home top honors Saturday at the New England high school track and field championships in Durham, New Hampshire.

Gammon, a junior, was the only athlete to clear the bar at 6 feet, 9 inches as he matched his winning jump from 2023. Two other Mainers placed among the top six — Griffin Davis of York (fourth, 6-5) and Aidan Lee of Gorham (sixth, 6-5).

South Portland junior Arnaud Sioho and Windham junior Tayla Pelletier prevailed in the triple jump, both with big PRs.

Sioho won the boys' event by 2 feet with a mark of 48-4 3/4, nearly a foot beyond his previous personal best. Will Rush of Medomak Valley placed second (46-4 3/4). In the girls' triple jump, Pelletier's mark of 38-10 1/2 was almost 2 feet better than her previous best.

Other Maine winners were Andre Clark of Marshwood in the boys' 100 meters (10.59) and Maddox Jordan of Noble in the boys' 1,600 (4:15.38).

Four Mainers earned All-New England honors in two individual events: Billy Albertson of Skowhegan in the boys' long jump (fourth, 22-9 1/2) and triple jump (eighth, 44-1), Emerson Flaker of Scarborough in the girls' 400 (fifth, 56.06) and 200 (seventh, 25.43), Makenna Drouin of Lewiston in the girls' 100 dash (seventh, 12.24) and 300 hurdles (seventh, 45.06), and Graca Bila of North Yarmouth Academy in the girls' triple jump (seventh, 36-9 1/4) and 300 hurdles (eighth, 45.54).

In the girls' 3,200, Teanne Ewings of Greater Houlton Christian Academy placed second in 10:29.73, just ahead of rival Ruth White of Orono (fourth, 10:37.07).

Laurel Driscoll of Scarborough was third in the girls' 1,600 (4:56.69), Joseph Richards of Winslow finished third in the boys' 400 (49.19), and Portland took third place in the boys' 3,200 relay (7:58.46).

North Yarmouth Academy's Sarah Moore, the 2023 champion in both the long jump and triple jump, settled for fourth place this year in the high jump (5-3).

