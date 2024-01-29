Five LSU players primed for a breakout in 2024

It’s been a busy offseason for LSU, but with the first transfer window closed, the 2024 signing class nearing the finish line, and the staff finalized, we have a better idea of what LSU football will look like this fall.

We’re still months away from kickoff, but it’s never too early to look at some players who could be prime for a breakout year in Baton Rouge. Some of these guys made an impact last year, but will be looking to take up a notch. Others will be first-time starters looking to make a name.

Let’s jump right in and see who LSU is counting on to take a step forward in Brian Kelly’s third-year.

LSU’s defense was not good in 2023, but Oregon transfer Bradyn Swinson was a bright spot.

He ranked seventh among SEC edge rushers in PFF pass-rushing grade and 10th in pass rush win rate. At Oregon in 2022, he ranked second in the Pac-12 in pass rush win rate among players with 70+ pass rush snaps.

LSU brought in Kevin Peoples to coach the pass rushers. Peoples has a proven track record of development and could now help Swinson find that extra gear.

Blake Baker’s defense is one that needs to put pressure on the QB. Swinson could be that guy for LSU in 2024.

DJ Chester

With Charles Turner off to the NFL, LSU’s center spot is open. Right now, it looks like Chester’s spot to lose.

According to 247Sports, Chester was the top interior offensive line prospect in his class in 2023. On top of that, he’s the only returning player on LSU’s roster with center experience, playing 81 snaps last year.

Center is the only spot where LSU will be replacing a starter, which gives Chester a little bit of room for some growing pains, but LSU can’t afford him to be a liability here either.

With his talent and another offseason working with offensive line coach Brad Davis, expect Chester to have a big year.

LSU is thin at defensive tackle entering 2024. So much so, that it’s a necessity to add a couple of defensive tackles when the spring transfer window opens.

The Tigers’ top returner at that spot is Jacobian Guillory, who will be entering his fifth year in Baton Rouge.

Guillory ranked fourth among SEC defensive tackles in pass rush win rate last year. Now, he gets to work with defensive line coach Bo Davis, another coach with a track record of getting the most out of defensive linemen.

If Guillory improves against the run and maintains his ability as a pass rusher, he can be an impact player for this defense.

LSU’s running back room will look a lot different next year with Logan Diggs, Noah Cain and John Emery Jr. all gone.

One of the key returners is Kaleb Jackson, who carried it just 31 times for 165 yards last year. Despite the low usage, Jackson still scored four touchdowns.

He has all the tools you want in a running back. He’s big, fast, and explosive.

Jackson put that physical ability on display with this run against Mississippi State last year.

Right now, Jackson looks poised to be the most talented back in LSU’s RB room. And with Jayden Daniels gone, LSU will need some added production on the ground from the running backs.

Receiver is a question mark for LSU entering 2024. Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are gone after combining for 147 catches and 2,746 yards.

After that, LSU’s third leading receiver was Kyren Lacy with 30 catches and 558 yards.

LSU will need someone to step up here and Aaron Anderson could be that guy. Anderson was a highly recruited receiver in 2022. He spent his freshman year at Alabama before transferring to LSU.

Anderson can fly and that speed could be a perfect fit for what LSU plans to do with QB Garrett Nussmeier. If they can figure it out, Nussmeier and Anderson could be connecting on some deep shots in 2024.

