Five Longhorns to watch in Alabama’s Week 2 matchup with Texas

The Week 2 matchup between Alabama and Texas is widely considered one of, if not the best, non-conference matchup of the 2023 season. Both teams have a rich history and talented rosters, and then there is the coaching connection of Nick Saban and Steve Sarkisian.

Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa is sure to be rocking on Saturday night when two of the titans of college football clash.

As we get ready for Saturday’s matchup, I thought we could take some time to get to know some of the players on Texas’ team that Crimson Tide fans need to know about. Here are five Longhorns that Tide fans should watch!

LB Jaylan Ford

Jaylan Ford is as athletic of a linebacker that Alabama will face all season. Ford makes plays all over the field for the Longhorn defense and I expect him to be a critical factor in the success of the Texas defense on Saturday night.

DL T'Vondre Sweat

Don’t let Sweat’s massive size fool you, T’Vondre is an athletic interior defensive lineman who causes a lot of problems for opposing offensive linemen. Sweat could make a huge impact for the Longhorns aginst the interior of the Alabama offensive line.

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

You could make the argument that Sanders is the best tight end in the country not named Brock Bowers. Sanders is a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses because of his great size and elite athleticism.

WR Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy is capable of taking the top off of the defense on any given play. He may be slight in stature, but his game is big and he is one of the toughest receivers to try and cover one-on-one in the entire country. How Alabama limits him will be one of the keys to the game.

QB Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers is sort of hard to figure out. There are moments he looks good enough to be a first-round NFL draft pick and then there are other times you are not sure if he will even make an NFL team. Which Ewers shows up on Saturday night will go a long way in determining the outcome of the contest.

