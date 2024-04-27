Five Longhorns selected within first 52 picks of 2024 NFL draft

After Texas did not have a single player selected in 2022, the Longhorns have been well-represented in the 2024 NFL draft. It’s a testament to the player development under Steve Sarkisian’s staff over the last few years.

Texas has had five players selected within the first 52 picks. Defensive tackle Byron Murphy was the first Longhorn off the board to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 16.

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to snag speedy wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round with pick No. 28.

Day 2 has been a busy one for former Longhorns as well. Defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat (Tennessee Titans), running back Jonathon Brooks (Carolina Panthers) and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (Indianapolis Colts) were all selected in the second round.

For two straight NFL drafts, the Longhorns have now produced the No. 1 running back off the board. Bijan Robinson went No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 and Brooks was the first running back taken off the board to the Panthers in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.

The future is bright for the Texas football program.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire