Five Longhorns receive invites to the 2023 NFL Combine

With the NFL season coming to a close over the next week, all eyes are on the 2023 NFL Draft.

Texas should be well represented in this draft, unlike the zero selections last year. Running back Bijan Robinson is one of the top prospects in this particular draft class and nearly every NFL draft analyst lists him as the No. 1 player at his position.

ESPN’s Matt Miller has Robinson as his No. 5 overall player in the 2023 NFL draft class. The former Longhorn is likely to be selected in the middle of the first round.

The Longhorns also have a handful of other players that will likely hear their name called on day two and three. Roschon Johnson, DeMarvion Overshown and Keondre Coburn will also be representing Texas well in this class.

Here’s a look at the five Longhorns that received an invite to the 2023 NFL Combine. D’Shawn Jamison and Anthony Cook are two notable names left off the list.

Roschon Johnson - RB

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Bijan Robinson - RB

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Keondre Coburn - DL

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Moro Ojomo - DL

Aaron E. Martinez / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

DeMarvion Overshown - LB

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire