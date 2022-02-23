Five Longhorns that are poised for a breakout in 2022

The excitement around Texas’ football program is swirling at an alarming rate again just like it does every offseason, but this year may have some validity to it.

While Texas likely won’t be competing for a national championship, it is not out of the realm of possibility that they have a major bounce back season after finishing 5-7 last year. Steve Sarkisian and his staff did a remarkable job of bringing in a talented recruiting class, which they then complimented with a very impressive group of transfers.

The Longhorns lost quite a few starters and key contributors from 2021, which means that there is room for new players to step up and shine.

This offseason will be very similar to the last one due to the fact that there will be position battles all over the field. However, this time around there will likely be even more urgency by the staff to make their decisions so chemistry can be built.

Here are a few players that I believe are poised for a breakout season in 2022.

Roschon Johnson, Running Back

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

While it could be argued that his breakout season was the first season on campus where he switched from quarterback to running back and ran for over 500 yards, 2022 has the makings of what could be a true breakout for Johnson. In the final game of the season, the staff decided to excessively use a wildcat package centered around him. Johnson parlayed his 31 carries into 179 yards and a touchdown. With the realization that getting the ball to the other running backs besides star Bijan Robinson is a good thing, the offense should have some added plays to the playbook. Johnson already saw a large uptick in carries last season, and could be due for some more out of the wildcat, and possibly even out of the “go-go” offense.

Jaylan Ford, Linebacker

Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Ford will likely be locked in to one of the most intriguing position battles with Luke Brockermeyer for a starting role beside DeMarvion Overhshown. In the limited time we saw him in 2021, he showed a knack for knowing what would happen before it would even develop. He made a few huge stops in 2021, and with another offseason in the defense he may find his way to the top of the depth chart.

Story continues

Jordan Whittington, Wide Receiver

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The injury bug has not been kind to Jordan Whittington by any means, as he has yet to make it through a whole season without suffering some sort of injury. It is odd to think that his final season could be considered a breakout season, so it might even be a coming to season. We know he is talented, and he showed in 2021 the makings of a very good receiver, he just got unlucky again. This season the Longhorns will have the best receiving core they have had since the days of Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Collin Johnson, and with Quinn Ewers likely slinging the rock all around, it may equate to more and better opportunities for the wideouts.

In the first four games of the season where he shined the most, he hauled in 18 catches and proved to be a great third down target. This could be the year for Whittington to shine if he could just stay healthy.

Jahdae Barron, Defensive Back

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

With only two starters returning from the secondary, that means there is a world of opportunity for someone like Barron, who has been a reserve during his tenure as a Longhorn, to assume a starting spot. He played in nine games accumulating 18 tackles, three pass breakups and one forced fumble. He will have to compete with Ohio State transfer Ryan Watts to replace Josh Thompson, but even then, if they both are too good to keep off the field D’Shawn Jamsion may slide into a reserve role.

Quinn Ewers, Quarterback

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Ohio State Football Training Camp

This will come as an absolute shock to no one, as Quinn Ewers is coming in to Austin with some early Heisman candidacy talk and has already been proclaimed as the next great one. We haven’t yet seen him throw a pass at the college level, and to go even further, we haven’t even seen him practice in Texas gear. He also has not yet won the job, but with all that being said, there is an “it factor” surrounding the mullet sporting rapping quarterback that just exudes confidence. Ewers seems to have the talent to really make this offense go, and if he is even as half good as advertised, the Longhorns will have something special on their hands.

1

1