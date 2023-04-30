Five Longhorns who can go in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft wrapped up on Saturday after seven rounds and 259 selections.

Texas football is well-represented in this year’s draft class as five Longhorns heard their names called by NFL teams. A great bounce back for a Texas program that did not have a single player picked in 2022.

Running back Bijan Robinson (Atlanta), linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (Dallas), running back Roschon Johnson (Chicago), defensive tackle Keondre Coburn (Kansas City) and defensive lineman Moro Ojomo (Philadelphia).

Robinson snapped an eight-year first-round drought for the Horns. He became the first Longhorn taken on day one of the draft since Malcom Brown back in 2015.

Steve Sarkisian wants to see the trend of Texas Longhorns in the NFL continue going forward.

While the 2024 NFL Draft is a long way away, Texas has the potential to send a few more players to the league next season. Here is a look at five Longhorns who could play their way into a first-round selection in 2024.

QB Quinn Ewers

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Talent is not the question for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. The former five-star has all the tools to be a future NFL signal caller. More consistency from Ewers in year two would set him up to go early in the 2024 draft.

WR Xavier Worthy

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The speedy Longhorns wideout has as high of an upside as anyone on the roster. Worthy is looking for a bounce-back season after an up-and-down sophomore campaign. The sky is the limit if Worthy puts it all together.

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Ja’Tavion Sanders is the complete package at tight end. He is a plus pass catcher who can make an impact as a blocker in the run game. The 2023 draft class showed us teams are not afraid to take a tight end in the early rounds.

LB Jaylan Ford

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylan Ford broke out on the scene with a monster junior season for Texas. He chose to return for his senior season to improve his draft status for 2023. Another year of development for Ford could skyrocket him up NFL draft boards.

Story continues

DL Byron Murphy

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

A bit of a wildcard selection here, but Byron Murphy is gearing up for a big junior season. Murphy has been the talk of spring camp for the Longhorns and showed out in the spring game. The spotlight is on Murphy entering 2023.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire