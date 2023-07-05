Five Longhorns featured on preseason All-Big 12 team

Five Texas players are featured on the preseason All-Big 12 team.

The team was announced by the Big 12 Conference on Wednesday. Only one player received a unanimous preseason team selection and that was Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford is the preseason Defensive Player of the Year, while Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels holds that honor on the offensive side of the ball.

The Longhorns are considered the Big 12 title favorite for this upcoming season, and these five players are crucial to Texas’ success. Here’s a look at each Texas player who is featured on the All-Big 12 team.

Xavier Worthy - WR

Texas’ top pass catcher is expected to return to his freshman All-American form after working through a hand injury last season. Many analysts believe Worthy has the potential to become a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

This pick should come as no surprise. Ja’Tavion Sanders is PFF’s No. 2 tight end in college football behind Georgia’s Brock Bowers. Sanders hauled in 4 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns.

Kelvin Banks - OL

Kelvin Banks is emerging as one of the top left tackles in the country. As a true freshman, Banks held his own against top pass rushers such as Will Anderson and Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Byron Murphy - DL

Byron Murphy only started one game as a sophomore in 2022, but he’s projected to burst onto the scene this upcoming season. He totaled 26 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack last year.

Jaylan Ford - LB

Jaylan Ford was named the preseason All-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. After being snubbed of the award last season, Ford appears primed to take home the honor in 2023.

