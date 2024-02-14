Five local standouts named to GACA All-State football teams

Feb. 14—Five local football standouts were named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Football Teams for their performance during the 2023 season. GACA names two all-state squads per classification, a south team for regions 1-4 in each class and a north team for regions 5-8. The teams were released Wednesday.

Dalton's Adriel Hernandez, Northwest Whitfield's Myles Mays, North Murray's Austin Newton and Judson Petty and Christian Heritage's Charlie Idom were all tabbed to this year's all-state teams by GACA.

Dalton's Hernandez was selected to the All-State Class 5A North squad as a running back. Hernandez was a two-way standout for the Catamounts at running back and linebacker and was named the Region 7-5A Co-Player of the Year. On offense, he piled up 1,397 yards and 18 touchdowns on 216 carries while also catching 23 passes for 305 yards. Hernandez had 112 tackles, two interceptions, six sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

Northwest Whitfield's Mays was tabbed to the All-State Class 4A North team as a defensive lineman. Mays totaled 76 tackles on the year, including 14 for loss and six sacks. Mays pressured opposing quarterbacks 23 times and recovered one fumble and snagged one interception. He was named a Region 7-4A first teamer.

North Murray's Newton was named as an offensive lineman and Petty received the nod as a defensive back. Newton, a collegiate signee with Berry College, tallied 30 pancake blocks and was named a Region 7-2A first teamer. Petty was named to the team as a defensive back, but he also made his impact all over the field for the Neers. Petty had 67 receptions for 1,407 yards and 14 touchdowns, 89 carries for 518 yards and six touchdowns and a passing touchdown on offense. He also set a new state record for receiving yards in a game with 360. On defense, he had 110 tackles, two interceptions and three defensive touchdowns. Petty was named the Region 7-2A Athlete of the Year and named all-state by both the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Christian Heritage's Idom was named to the Class A Division II North all-state team as a wide receiver after piling up 811 receiving yards on the year. Idom was named to the Region 7-A Division II first team.