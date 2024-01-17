Five local schools represent J&C Athletes of the Week nominees

LAFAYETTE — A swimmer, three wrestlers and two basketball players stepped up their games in competition between Jan. 8 and Jan. 13 and are nominated as the Journal & Courier Athletes of the Week.

A West Lafayette senior defended her wrestling crown while another Red Devils senior stood out during a conference meet. A Rensselaer Central outpaced her competitors in the pool and a McCutcheon freshman fired shots for the Mavericks. Two seniors from Harrison and Central Catholic wrestled and scored their way to wins.

The athletes were selected by fans, coaches and Journal and Courier sports reporters. Voting ends Saturday at 11:59 p.m. and winners will be announced Sunday morning. If you want to nominate an athlete email either sports reporter Ethan Hanson at ehanson@gannett.com or Sam King at sking@jconline.com.

More: Faith Christian and Harrison students snag J&C Athletes of the Week honors for Jan. 1-6

Rose Kaplan

West Lafayette’s Rose Kaplan has her hand held up after winning the 120-pound championship bout, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, during the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state finals at Memorial Gymnasium in Kokomo, Ind.

School: West Lafayette

Sport: Wrestling

Class: Senior

Team contributions: Kaplan defended her IHSGW crown at 125 pounds in the most monarchial way possible last Friday. The Red Devils senior won all four of her matches via pinfall — none going beyond the second period. Kaplan ended the season winning 12 straight matches via pinfall and her season is far from over. Kaplan hopes to place in the boys state championships later this month.

Lillie Graves

McCutcheon Mavericks Lillie Graves (12) passes the ball during the IHSAA girl’s basketball game against the Richmond Red Devils, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at McCutcheon High School in Lafayette, Ind.

School: McCutcheon

Sport: Basketball

Class: Freshman

Team contributions: The accolades and awards continue to grow for one of the most touted girls basketball prospects to hail from Lafayette. Graves was named the Indiana Basketball Coaches District 2 Player of the Week after outstanding performances against Carroll last Tuesday and Muncie Central last Saturday. The 5-foot-11 point guard scored 34 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and had four steals to rally the Mavericks from down 10 points after the third quarter to beat Carroll led by Western Michigan commit Ali Harness 56-46. Graves scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to rout Muncie Central 70-23. McCutcheon had won 14 straight games before falling to Danville 52-45 on Tuesday.

Lilly Cook

School: Rensselaer Central

Sport: Swimming

Class: Senior

Team contributions: Cook anchored the Bombers to wins in the 200-yard freestyle medley in 1:43.70 during the Hoosier Conference Swimming Championships last Saturday at West Lafayette High School. Cook also claimed the 100-yard backstroke title in 1:01.21.

David Curl

Harrison's Josh McKelvin, top, wrestles West Lafayette's David Curl during a 182 pound bout in an IHSAA wrestling meet, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 in West Lafayette.

School: West Lafayette

Sport: Wrestling

Class: Senior

Team contributions: Curl earned the 215-pound title during the Hoosier Conference Championships last Saturday. Curl pinned Rensselaer Central junior Brook Robinson in 1:34 first period and outpointed Western sophomore Hayden Dillinger in the title bout 6-3.

Ray Clayton

Ray Clayton goes up for the layup.

School: Central Catholic

Sport: Basketball

Class: Junior

Team contributions: Opposing teams might want to keep an eye on Clayton who has been the primary scorer for the Central Catholic Knights who have won six straight games. Clayton scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds in a 66-49 win over Benton Central last Friday.

Isaac Sinks

School: Harrison

Sport: Wrestling

Class: Senior

Team contributions: Sinks maintained his undefeated run this season by scoring three wins and earned the 165-pound North Central Conference title last Saturday. Sinks pinned McCutcheon junior Gavin Perkins during his first match in 28 seconds and beat Logansport senior Levi Sutton 13-0 by majority decision. Sinks later outpointed sneior Rylan Smithley of Marion 7-4 in the title match.

Ethan Hanson is the sports reporter for the Journal & Courier in Lafayette. He can be reached at ehanson@gannett.com, on Twitter at EthanAHansonand Instagram at ethan_a_hanson .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Five local schools represent J&C Athletes of the Week nominees