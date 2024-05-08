Five local athletes named ONASA All-Staters

May 8—Five local athletes were named All-Staters by the Oklahoma Native All-State Association recently.

Ada's Devon MacCollister, Stonewall's Ashton Bierce and Allen's Brayden Tatum were listed on the All-State Boys Basketball roster.

That game is scheduled for June 8 at the Mvskoke Dome in Okmulgee.

The Oklahoma Native All-State Association said over boys basketball 100 nominations were received.

Byng senior Alona Cooper was selected for the ONASA All-State Girls Basketball roster. That group was also selected from over 100 nominations.

The girls basketball game is also scheduled for June 8 at the Mvskoke Dome in Okmulgee.

Tupelo standout Ava Sliger will represent the area on the ONASA All-State Fastpitch Softball roster. That contest will be played June 6 in Okmulgee.

For the first time ever, the Oklahoma Native All-State Association has selected an All-State Football roster. That contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 7 at El Reno High School.

No local players were listed on either the East or West ONASA All-State football rosters.

The ONASA was established in 2016 to recognize the state's top graduating senior student-athletes.