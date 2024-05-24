Five legendary Coupe de France Finals

As both Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais gear up for this season's Coupe de France final at Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy, we take a trip down memory lane and take a look at some iconic finals from France's most historic cup competition

Nantes 1-5 Toulouse, 2023

Toulouse won their first-ever Coupe de France title in last season's final which saw six goals as Les Violets ran riot against Les Canaris who managed to reach the final of the competition for a second year in a row. Logan Costa and Thijs Dallinga scored a brace each before Zakaria Aboukhlal added TFC's fifth goal, whilst Nantes grabbed a consolation effort through Ludovic Blas. It was the highest-scoring Coupe de France final since 1989.

Bordeaux 3-2 Evian Thonan Gaillard, 2013

On 31 May 2013, Evian Thonon Gaillard FC reached the final of the Coupe de France in only the third professional year in their history and during their second season in Ligue 1, losing 3-2 to Bordeaux. 30,000 fans from Haute-Savoie invaded the Stade de France to witness their side lose narrowly to Bordeaux. Les Girondins clinched their fourth Coupe de France title and their first since 1987 thanks to a brace via Cheikh Diabité and an effort from Henri Saivet.

OGC Nice 0-1 Nantes, 2022

FC Nantes won their fourth Coupe de France title and qualified for the Europa League thanks to a penalty via Ludovic Blas which was duly converted on the 46th minute. It became Les Canaris' first trophy for 20 years in the first final which didn't feature Paris Saint-Germain since 2014.

Olympique Lyonnais 1-0 US Quevilly, 2012

Olympique Lyonnais won their fifth-ever Coupe de France final in their history thanks to a goal via Argentine international Lisandro López. Les Gones faced amateur third tier side US Quevilly who had beat Olympique de Marseille on penalties in the quarter-final and Stade Rennais in the semis to become a surprise candidate for the trophy.





AS Monaco 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 2021

Playing behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the club from the French capital won their 14th Coupe de France in their 19th appearance in the competition's final. Goals from Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappé saw Les Parisiens convincingly beat a Monaco side who were looking for their first title in the competition since 1991.