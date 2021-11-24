Five keys to a Wisconsin victory over Minnesota this weekend

Wisconsin and Minnesota are set for a battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe that, as it did in 2019, will likely decide the winner of the Big Ten West.

Wisconsin wins the division with a win Saturday, Iowa wins with a win over Nebraska + Minnesota win over Wisconsin, Minnesota wins with a win over Wisconsin + Nebraska win over Iowa and, finally, Wisconsin wins with a loss to Minnesota + Nebraska win over Iowa + Indiana win over Purdue.

To simplify the complex: Wisconsin likely needs to win Saturday to clinch the West for the third time in five years.

It’s an intriguing matchup on the surface level. Both teams rely heavily on the run game to create offense and both defenses are good against the run (Wisconsin obviously on a different level of good).

Here are five keys to Wisconsin winning its eighth-straight game and booking a trip to Indianapolis:

List

Everything you need to know about the 2021 Minnesota Golden Gophers

Contain Minnesota's ground game

Nov 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar’Keise Irving (4) finds a hole in the Indiana Hoosiers and runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Gophers won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

To simplify the complex: Minnesota wins games when it can run the football effectively and doesn’t need quarterback Tanner Morgan to win the game with his arm.

To simplify the complex: Minnesota's rushing production this season… In wins: 334car, 1588yds, 19td, 4.75 ypc

In losses: 180car, 663yds, 5td, 3.68ypc#Badgers — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) November 24, 2021

The Golden Gophers have sustained a solid rushing attack all season despite cluster injuries at the position, none more significant than star RB Mohamed Ibrahim going down Week 1 with a torn Achilles.

Story continues

Redshirt freshman Ky Thomas and true freshman Mar’Keise Irving will lead a rushing attack that loves to use the boundaries, spread the defense wide and use pace to keep defenders on their toes.

Shutting down that portion of the game will be the most important key to a Wisconsin win.

Stay disciplined on play-action

Oct 24, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) drops back for a pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota loves to run the football, but it barely does it from the “I” formation.

Tanner Morgan spends most of the game in shotgun where P.J. Fleck has him in RPO and play-action situations to find easy completions.

Nebraska found success last week using the aggressiveness of Wisconsin’s linebackers to its advantage. The Cornhuskers used a lot of delayed releases from the tight end and designed roll-outs to buy time and find open space.

Tanner Morgan is not Adrian Martinez, so that scare can be put away. But Wisconsin will need to stay disciplined on play-action and in run looks because if it doesn’t, Morgan has the ability to pick the defense apart.

Putting the first two keys together, if Wisconsin can bottle Minnesota’s run game and force Morgan to make tight-window throws, the Badgers should have no trouble winning this game.

Keep feeding Braelon Allen

Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes for a touchdown as Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Myles Farmer (4) reaches for behind during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin has not lost a game since Braelon Allen became a featured part of the backfield. I know, there were some easy contests on the schedule. But Allen’s emergence has done absolute wonders for the offense’s ability to move the football and operate efficiently.

Minnesota’s defense does rank in the top half of the nation in efficiency against the run, and in the top 20 in success rate against the run. That put simply: they’re a pretty solid run defense.

But guess what: so was Nebraska. What did Allen do against the Cornhuskers? 22 carries, 228 yards and 3 touchdowns. He was unstoppable.

With the offensive line playing at an increasingly-high level and Allen getting better by the week, it’s starting to feel like good rush defenses still don’t have much of a chance at bottling him up all game.

Wisconsin should be able to run its way to a Big Ten West-clinching victory if Allen gets the ball early and often.

Turn sustained drives into touchdowns

Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) celebrates with teammates after catching a pass to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Remember that time early in the season when the Badgers could not buy a touchdown in the red zone? Well, most of that has been left in the past with Braelon Allen’s emergence and Graham Mertz’s improved play.

So this key isn’t about where Wisconsin is lacking necessarily, as the team now ranks No. 14 nationally in quality drive percentage (first down past the 40 yard line or a big-play touchdown) and has risen up to No. 78 in points-per-quality possession. I can assure you the second number was a lot lower just a few weeks ago.

This key is more on the Minnesota side of things. The Golden Gopher defense ranks No. 10 nationally in allowing quality drives (only 39%), yet ranks No. 102 in points-per-quality drive.

What does that all mean? Minnesota is great at getting off the field early in drives and keeping opponents away from its side of the field. However, when teams do cross the 40 and threaten the Gophers red zone, those drives often result in touchdowns.

Wisconsin will need to continue that trend on Saturday.

Strike early, take the crowd out of the game

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass under pressure from Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Sean McLaughlin (97) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It sounds crazy, but Graham Mertz has only played one true big-time road game in his career (Wisconsin’s win at Purdue this season).

There were no fans in 2020, the Badgers played most of their big games at home or at a neutral field and the crowd wasn’t much of a factor during the wins at Illinois and at Rutgers.

We saw in 2019 how tough it was to play in Minneapolis in November with the Big Ten West on the line. Thanks to one of the most entertaining team-wide performances (Jack Coan, Caesar Williams, Quintez Cephus, Jonathan Taylor to highlight a few) the Badgers came away with an impressive victory.

The last time the Big Ten West came down to a Week 12 battle between Wisconsin vs. Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/HG08Q1jcGz — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) November 21, 2021

Mertz isn’t as accustomed to hostile road environments as Coan was. So striking early, dominating on the ground and taking the crowd out of the game will be key to Mertz playing well and the Badgers winning.

