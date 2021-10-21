Five keys to a Wisconsin victory over Purdue on Saturday

Wisconsin prepares to travel to West Lafayette, Indiana on Saturday for a showdown with the 4-2 and No. 25-ranked Purdue Boilermakers.

Purdue is coming off a monumental 24-7 victory over then-No. 2 Iowa last weekend led by wide receiver David Bell and defensive end George Karlaftis.

The win brings the Boilermakers into a tie with Minnesota for the No. 2 spot in the Big Ten West. Saturday’s game will go a long way towards seeing who will compete with 3-1 Iowa for the top spot.

What will Wisconsin be up against on Saturday? Well, Purdue is a team that’s proven to find success due to an above-average passing game and stout defense. The Boilermaker rushing attack shouldn’t do anything against Wisconsin on Saturday because, well, it hasn’t done much all season.

But there are several overall areas where Purdue matches up well with Wisconsin, including the few outlined below.

So Wisconsin will need to outperform its season-to-date numbers in some of those areas in order to come away with a victory.

How will they do that? By executing this week’s five keys to victory:

Do whatever possible to slow George Karlaftis

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras, left, scrambles as Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) chases him down during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen-USA TODAY NETWORK

George Karlaftis is just the next in the long line of dominant defensive players Wisconsin has faced this season. There was Jaquon Brisker of Penn State, Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame, Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan and Andre Carter of Army.

The thing is, Karlaftis may present Wisconsin’s biggest test yet. The star defensive end has 21 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season. A lot of his impact isn’t seen on the stat sheet, though, as we saw his disruptive potential just last week at Iowa.

This is basically teaching tape on how to “catch” the tackle’s wrists and throw them away as he accelerates through the blocker’s outside shoulder (credit the QB for checking down a split-second before Karlaftis got home). pic.twitter.com/ItM8cVX6Hi — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 20, 2021

We’ve learned this season that Wisconsin tackles often struggle against NFL-caliber defensive ends. Defenders have gotten free off the edge to pressure Graham Mertz, force him into mistakes and halt the Wisconsin offense in its tracks.

So priority No. 1 on Saturday will be making sure Karlaftis doesn’t win the game for the Boilermakers. It may require keeping Jake Ferguson in to block, sending running backs to one side on passing downs and more.

(Note: This will automatically handcuff Wisconsin’s passing offense, as Jake Ferguson will be asked to do a lot more than just run routes)

Same as above, but for David Bell

Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell pulls in a touchdown pass in the third quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Credit: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register-USA TODAY NETWORK

WR David Bell torched Iowa for 11 catches, 240 yards and 1 touchdown last week. Through five games he has 38 catches, 679 yards and 4 touchdowns.

He is a weapon on all levels (short, intermediate, deep) and will give the Badger secondary fits.

Like making sure Karlaftis doesn’t singlehandedly destroy Wisconsin’s offensive plan, Jim Leonhard’s defense needs to make sure Bell doesn’t completely dictate the football game.

The thing is, Purdue’s rushing offense is so inefficient that the team often finds itself in 3rd-and-long scenarios (more on that later). But Bell has been crazy good in those spots, especially last week against a great Iowa defense.

Faion Hicks will have his hands full Saturday with likely extra help underneath and over the top. If he’s up to the task, the Wisconsin defense can have a great showing.

The passing game needs to be effective

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve reached a stretch of the schedule where Wisconsin will not find success unless the passing game finds its groove.

Illinois and Army were likely wins with or without Graham Mertz operating at a high level. But now the Badgers will face another two ranked teams with good defenses, something we haven’t seen the passing game perform well against yet this year.

Purdue’s defense ranks No. 19 in Expected Points Added–Rushing and No. 20 in EPA/Pass. Even if the Badgers have a great day on the ground, a win will elude the team if Mertz is unable to turn red zone drives into touchdowns and consistently move the sticks.

We know he hasn’t been great this season. But taking into account his inefficiency with the constant turnovers, Wisconsin’s Expected Points Added–Passing ranks through six weeks ranks No. 129 in the nation.

There are 130 FBS teams.

A Big Ten West title is still in the picture for this football team. It will not reach Indianapolis unless the passing offense rises to at least mediocre. That needs to start on Saturday.

3rd downs and turnovers (but more so than ever)

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Army Black Knights running back Tyson Riley (32) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin sealed last Saturday’s game with an explosive strip-sack from ILB Leo Chenal. It was only the second time all season the team did not lose the turnover battle.

But they haven’t won it once.

Purdue presents a tough matchup for Wisconsin’s defense, as its success mostly comes through the air—an area in which Wisconsin has shown weakness at times. The Boilermakers are one of the least efficient rushing teams in the nation, so finding zero success in that area will not be anything new.

Where does all of that lead us? Wisconsin’s best path to victory comes in two areas: stopping the Boilermakers when they inevitably find themselves in long third downs (See: stopping David Bell), and turning over Aidan O’Connell (or Jack Plummer) while taking care of the ball on offense.

It sounds really simple, and it is a key to most games. But Purdue presents a nightmare matchup on both sides of the ball, so Wisconsin cannot win the game without winning those two areas.

The second half struggles need to end

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, right, and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard argue in vain against a Notre Dame touchdown reception during the second quarter of their game Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Against good teams this season Wisconsin has…

Handed the ball away inside the red zone several times, failed to finish drives at the 1 yard-line in the fourth quarter against Penn State

Led 13-10 in the fourth quarter against Notre Dame, lost 41-13

Trailed 13-10 entering the third quarter against Michigan, lost 38-17

Led 13-0 entering the fourth quarter against Army, was forced to hold onto a 20-14 victory

See a recurring theme? Wisconsin has struggled mightily in the second half against the good teams, seeing several late-game opportunities go completely the other way.

Let’s say the Badgers do everything right in the first half or first three quarters and lead by a touchdown entering the fourth. We’ll need to see the team finally look better in the fourth quarter than they look in the first.

