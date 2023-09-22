Here are the five keys to victory as Texas A&M faces Auburn in Week 4

Three weeks of college football is in the books, but Texas A&M’s (2-1) season truly gets underway on Saturday. The Aggies welcome Auburn (3-0) to Kyle Field in Week 4, in what will mark the start of SEC play.

Both teams are much improved from the last time they met late in the 2022 season. The Hugh Freeze era for the Tigers is off to a 3-0 start, while Bobby Petrino has the Aggies’ offense humming with a top-three ranking in the conference.

Those factors set up what should be a highly competitive game between two programs eager to steer their season on the right trajectory. A&M, of course, is in the midst of a pivotal 2023 campaign that may very well determine the future of Jimbo Fisher in Aggieland.

A win on Saturday would only lend more truth to the foundation being built in College Station, highlighted by a talented offense that can stake its claim as one of the best in the SEC.

Here are the five keys to victory as Texas A&M welcomes Auburn to Kyle Field for their first SEC matchup of the season.

Put early pressure on Auburn's offense

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn may be sporting a perfect record heading into Saturday while scoring at a clip of 39.3 PPG, but some questions remain about their offense. Namely, a 14-10 slugfest win over Cal on the road in Week 2 highlighted their tendency to be mistake-prone with four combined turnovers.

If the Aggies want to take advantage of this, it necessitates generating pressure on Auburn’s offense at the onset. “Pressure” is the key here, which translates to A&M’s defensive line forcing Payton Thorne to get the ball out quickly. The lack of a pass rush has been puzzling for the Aggies to start the season, but it will be key for success come Saturday.

Clog up the Tigers' run game

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Damari Alston has led the Tigers on the ground this season with 24 carries for 119 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown while adding 37 receiving yards through the air. Last week, we saw fellow quarterback Robby Ashford flash some upside with his legs, which only gives A&M another weapon to account for in the ground game.

If the Maroon and White can bottle up the ground game, and force Thorne to make plays with his arm, they will have a great shot at winning their first SEC bout. A&M has been solid through three games in that area, allowing just 98.3 YPG, which is inclusive of garbage time production.

A strong performance from Cooper and York

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

If the Aggies hope to clog up the Tigers’ run game, it’ll require a holistic performance that includes their linebacker group. On various occasions, A&M’s defense has too easily given up contain on the edge, and that challenge will be heightened when facing both Alston and Ashford. Enter in Edgerrin Cooper and Taurean York, who will be called upon mightily come Saturday.

Cooper (84.9) and York (77.7) are graded first and fourth respectively among the Aggies defense in run defense, according to Pro Football Focus. It highlights their importance as being the next line of defense should the Tigers’ backfield run through the gaps in the trenches.

Pressure Auburn's secondary group

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Aggies Wire went ‘Behind Enemy Lines’ with Auburn Wire Managing Editor Taylor Jones this week, who provided valuable intel on the Tigers’ secondary group. Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett and nickel Donovan Kaufman will be the names to watch on Saturday. Pritchett excels in one-on-one coverage, while Kaufman brings the pressure from the outside.

Simply put, A&M has to leverage the full breadth of their receiving corps to put pressure on Auburn’s backend group. Evan Stewart and Noah Thomas should be well-positioned to open up space for the likes of Ainias Smith and Jahdae Walker. The Tigers can’t cover them all, giving A&M a big opportunity to leverage.

Let Conner cook

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not rocket science at this point; if the Aggies let Conner Weigman do his thing, it puts them in the best opportunity to win. The sophomore has clearly gelled with Bobby Petrino as his offensive coordinator, and the numbers show it. Weigman leads the SEC in QBR and is ranked second in the country in the same metric.

Even when faced with pressure, Weigman has displayed an uncanny ability to throw with the defense in his face or move out of the pocket to find his target in stride. It will serve him well against a Tigers defense that is ranked 11th in pressure, according to PFF.

