Five keys to victory for Michigan fooin the Rose Bowl

Here we go again.

For the third straight year, Michigan has earned its spot in the College Football Playoffs, this year as the top seed in the tournament. The Wolverines will play Alabama in the Rose Bowl and have a chance to get to the national championship game for the first time since there has been a designated championship game.

In their way stands one of the greatest coaches in football history, Nick Saban. Saban and his Crimson Tide have taken over the sport in the past decade-plus and have made the Alabama brand synonymous with success.

This is a winnable game, so what does Michigan need to do to pull off a victory?

Contain Jalen Milroe

Todd Kirkland/Getty Image

This is the most important part of the matchup, without question. Alabama lacks the explosive playmakers they’ve had in the past like Jerry Jeudy, Julio Jones, DeVonta Smith, or Jaylen Waddle. Actually, its skill players are quite modest compared to other playoff teams like Texas and Washington.

Instead, Alabama has a true dual-threat at quarterback in Jalen Milroe. Milroe has used his legs to create big plays all season and is actually second on the team with 140 carries.

Michigan’s defense will need to respect his ability on the ground and take a more composed approach to their pass rush. It would not surprise me to see Junior Colson play as a quarterback spy with a lot of man coverage on the back end. Either way, forcing Milroe to pass is the key to victory.

No turnovers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Michigan blew the game against TCU last year with a lot of ugly and unforced turnovers. They fumbled at the goal line, got stuffed inside the five, and threw a pair of needless pick-sixes that ended up being the difference in the contest.

Alabama has a great defense that is loaded with NFL talent. Kool-Aid McKinstry, Terrion Arnold, Dallas Turner, and Chris Braswell are all capable of making game-changing plays if presented with the opportunity. If the Wolverines play within themselves, there should be no issue.

Needless to say, that cannot happen again. Michigan is facing a winnable opponent they just cannot shoot themselves in the foot over and over again. Play clean and play composed.

Tackle play

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Both Alabama’s starting edge defenders, Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell will likely be in the NFL next season. They have combined for 18 sacks this season and are one of the best duos in college football, if not the best. They have the talent to take over games and threaten to do just that against Michigan.

Michigan’s tackles have struggled at times this year and will likely be starting LaDarius Henderson and Trente Jones. I like Jones more than Barnhart, who is at guard, so this helps the protection on the boundary. Letting McCarthy throw with timing and undisturbed is crucial to Michigan’s ability to run the offense without stress or getting behind the chains.

Michigan’s advantage here is that Bama doesn’t have a lot of quality depth behind Turner and Braswell. Michigan should be able to inflict more dominance later in the game as the top two guys get tired.

Eat up space

Photo: Isaiah Hole

C’mon Ben Herbert, this is your time to shine.

Alabama’s offensive line crushed Georgia in the SEC title game. They were dominant physically, put Bulldogs into the dirt, and consistently opened up rushing lanes. Michigan needs to stop in the interior run in order to force Alabama into passing situations and potentially create turnovers.

To do that, the strength and conditioning of Michigan’s defensive line will be tested. The Wolverines will lean on Kenneth Grant, Kris Jenkins, Mason Graham, and Rayshaun Benny to absorb double teams and free up Junior Colson to wreak havoc on Bama’s running backs.

I would start Grant at the nose, alternate Graham and Jenkins at the three, and rotate Benny in on passing downs. Michigan has enough depth to keep guys fresh and has a chance to take this game over in the trenches.

This battle likely decides if Bama scores 20 or 40.

Turner o'clock

Photo: Isaiah Hole

James Turner is hot down the stretch, and he couldn’t be peaking at a better time.

Turner hit all three kicks against OSU, has two 50-plus yard shots in the last two games, and will likely be called upon again in the Rose Bowl. Michigan needs to take points from as many drives as possible, even if that means three instead of seven. It’s unlikely this game is a blowout in either direction, so consistently having productive drives will likely determine victory.

For what it’s worth, Alabama’s kicker Will Reichard holds the record for most points scored in NCAA history — so they will be consistent from distance.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire