The five keys to a Rutgers’ victory against the Buckeyes in Week 10

Heading into Week 10, the Scarlet Knights are coming off back-to-back Big Ten wins and are ready to host No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.

This will mark the tenth meeting between the Scarlet Knights and the Buckeyes, with Ohio State winning each matchup. Can this be the year the Scarlet Knights finally defeat the Buckeyes? The Scarlet Knights are 5-0 at home this season and 11-5 under head coach Greg Schiano after a bye week.

The Scarlet Knights haven’t rushed for over 100 yards since joining the Big Ten Conference in 2014, but can Big Ten’s No. 2 leading rusher, Kyle Monangai, finally get over the 100-yard mark against the Buckeyes?

Check out the five keys for Rutgers to pull off an upset victory over No. 3 Ohio State in Week 10.

Rutgers football running back will need to run wild

Kyle Monangai watched his older brother, Kevin, play RB at Villanova. It made the @RFootball star not only want to play the position but to be the best RB in the family.@BTNJourney profiles the Monangais ⤵️. 📺: 7:30 p.m. ET 10/31 on @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/SjzpsWCXo7 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 30, 2023

Heading into Week 10, Rutgers junior running back Kyle Monangai is ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten with 744 rushing yards. In nine matchups against the Buckeyes, the Scarlet Knights have yet to record a 100-yard rusher. The closest Scarlet Knight to capture 100 yards rushing was Desmon Peoples, with 83 yards in 2014. The Roseland, New Jersey, native has averaged 5.2 yards per carry and has recorded seven touchdowns for the Scarlet Knights this season. Expect the Scarlet Knights to lean on their top offensive weapon in Week 9.

Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt to elevate his level of play for Rutgers

Heading into Saturday, Rutgers sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt leads Big Ten quarterbacks with seven rushing touchdowns and is second with 362 rushing yards (tied sixth nationally). With his arm, Wimsatt has recorded seven passing touchdowns and four interceptions. The Owensboro, Kentucky, native has done a great job protecting the football but has yet to throw over 200 yards this season. The Rutgers’ team captain has to elevate his game in Week 9 to produce enough points to surpass the Buckeyes.

Senior wide receiver Christian Dremel to have 80+ receiving yards

WR Christian Dremel represents Rutgers football on the list of Burlsworth Trophy nominees. The Trophy is given to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field. https://t.co/GEUwIIRQRS — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) November 1, 2023

Rutgers senior wide receiver Christian Dremel leads the Scarlet Knights with three receiving touchdowns, 23 receptions, and 294 yards through eight games. The 2023 Mark Mills Second Effort Award-winner and the Burlsworth Trophy nominee has developed into a solid offensive weapon for the Scarlet Knights. Dremel has recorded 80+ receiving yards once this season when he recorded 85 yards on three catches against Michigan in Week 4. The Caldwell, New Jersey, native will need a similar performance if Rutgers wants to beat Ohio State on Saturday.

Linebacker Deion Jennings to lead the team in tackles

With Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell going down with a season-ending injury, senior linebacker Deion Jennings will need to step up as the lead tackler for the Rutgers defense. Heading into Week 9, Jennings is No. 2 on the team with 51 tackles, sitting behind Powell for the No. 1 spot. The Sicklerville, New Jersey, native is No. 17 in the Big Ten for total tackles and is projected to lead the Scarlet Knights in tackles against the Buckeyes.

Linebacker Mohamed Toure to help anchor the Rutgers' defense

Mohamed Toure currently leads all Big Ten Linebackers with 19 total QB pressures 💯 pic.twitter.com/dtHvkxFTDK — The Big Ten Huddle 🎙️ (@TheBigTenHuddle) October 30, 2023

Senior linebacker Mohamed Toure is ranked No. 3 on the team with 50 total tackles, sitting behind Jennings and Powell. Also, the Pleasantville, New Jersey, native leads all Big Ten linebackers with 19 quarterback pressures as he prepares to anchor the Scarlet Knights’ defense on Saturday. With the absence of Powell, Toure has to step up in Week 9 if the Scarlets want to beat the Buckeyes.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire