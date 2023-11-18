The five keys for Rutgers to pull off an upset in Week 12 at Penn State

On Saturday, Rutgers football (6-4, 3-4) will travel to Beaver Stadium (Pennsylvania) to take on the No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2) in their Week 12 matchup.

Rutgers’ Week 12 matchup will mark the third consecutive game against a ranked opponent and the second straight road opponent. Also, Week 12 will mark the tenth time Rutgers and Penn State played each other in the Big Ten Conference (34 times overall). The series between the two Big Ten schools started 103 years ago on Nov. 9, 1918, with a 26-3 Rutgers victory over Penn State.

The Scarlet Knights and the Nittany Lions have matched up against each other more than any other Big Ten opponent, playing each other annually from 1982 until 1995.

The last time the Scarlet Knights defeated the Nittany Lions was in 1988 when Rutgers beat No. 15 Penn State 21-16. Since then, the Scarlet Knights are riding a 35-year winless drought against the Nittany Lions.

Can Week 12 finally be the game where the drought ends? Below are the five keys for Rutgers to defeat No. 12 Penn State.

Rutgers offensive line needs to protect Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt

Pat Flaherty is a miracle worker. The Rutgers offensive line has won a lot of battles against the Buckeyes front four in this game. — Aaron Breitman (@aaron_breitman) November 4, 2023

Heading into Week 12 on Saturday, the Scarlet Knights’ offensive line is ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten Conference and No. 7 in the nation for fewest sacks allowed per game (0.90). Throughout the season, Rutgers’ O-line has been their anchor on offense. Ten of the 28 offensive touchdown drives have been ten plays or more, and nine have taken at least five minutes. If the offensive line is playing well, the more points quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and the Rutgers offense can produce.

Rutgers to establish the running game early



The Scarlet Knights are led on offense by Big Ten rushing leader Kyle Monangai (942 yards), and Rutgers has four games with over 250 rushing yards this season through ten games. The Scarlet Knights’ rushing attack needs to be efficient, taking the pressure off of Rutgers’ passing game. Last week, the Scarlet Knights struggled to run the football, but this week will be a difficult matchup as Penn State is No. 1 in the Big Ten for rushing defense.

Rutgers to play bend don’t break defense

Dark Side is balling 🥷🏿 pic.twitter.com/nscRxCF6IK — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 28, 2023

The Scarlet Knights need to play tough defense inside the red zone, holding Penn State to field goals instead of touchdowns. Rutgers might struggle to produce points on Saturday as they are facing a tough Nittany Lions defense, so the Scarlet Knights need to play bend don’t break defense. Heading into Week 12, the Scarlet Knights are ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten for red zone defense, holding opponents to 23 scores on 32 attempts.

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt to use his legs to move the chains

With a 24-hour rule in place, Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt processes losses with film study and family time https://t.co/92UbvHMwoJ pic.twitter.com/NkfoM0Qx6U — RutgersWire (@RutgersWire) November 16, 2023

Rutgers junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt leads Big Ten quarterbacks (tied 11th nationally) with seven rushing touchdowns and is second with 409 rushing yards. Wimsatt’s rushing total of 409 yards is the most by a quarterback in a season in Rutgers history. Wimsatt hasn’t been beating opponents through the air, but many opponents have struggled to stop the Owensboro, Kentucky, native on the ground.

Rutgers defense to produce multiple turnovers

Heading into Saturday’s game against the Nittany Lions, the Scarlet Knights’ defense is ranked No. 13 for total defense (294.4 yards per game). Also, Rutgers is ranked No. 19 in the nation for scoring defense (18.3 points per game). The Scarlet Knights have recorded four defensive scoreless halves through ten games, including two in Big Ten games. Rutgers is anchored by defensive linemen Wesley Bailey and Aaron Lewis, combining for 6 of Rutgers’ 18 sacks. Also, Rutgers is led in the secondary by defensive backs Robert Longerbeam and Max Melton. Longerbeam ranks fourth in the Big Ten with one pass defended per game (nine breakups, one interception), and Melton has a team-high two interceptions.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire