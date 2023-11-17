Five keys to an Ole Miss win over ULM

Nov. 17—No. 13 Ole Miss (8-2, 5-2 SEC) hosts Louisiana-Monroe (2-8, 0-7 Sun Belt) Saturday at 11 a.m. for the Rebels' final home game of the 2023 season. Ole Miss is 4-0 all-time against the Warhawks, and the teams last played in 2018

Here are five keys for Ole Miss to beat ULM.

Don't play with your food

On paper, this game should be over by halftime. ULM is outmanned at every position on the field. These late-season nonconference games can get weird, though, particularly with rivalry games lurking around the corner. In Ole Miss' case, it's the Egg Bowl less than a week later. The Rebels need to play with the kind of fire they would in any other SEC game, build a huge lead and take the starters out. It should be a good chance to see some young players, after all.

Don't let the emotions of Senior Day get to you

Yes, it's ULM. Ole Miss is favored by more than 30 points. But Senior Days can be emotional, and while it likely isn't going to matter in a game like this, it could cause a slow start. Senior Day is supposed to be a happy time and is worthy of the celebration. Players should take it all in. But the sooner players can move past the pregame festivities, the better the odds of the blowout.

Stay healthy

This builds off the first point, but with the Egg Bowl and a potential New Year's Six game in the near future, the last thing Ole Miss can afford to do is let the Warhawks hang around. Because if the Rebels' best players are in the game longer than they need to be, it's just another chance for a freak injury. Ole Miss has already had to reshuffle its offensive line because of injury, and junior quarterback Jaxson Dart left the Georgia game, though head coach Lane Kiffin says he was cleared to reenter.

Regain confidence

There's no shame in losing to the two-time defending national champions, but after a strong start, it's clear Ole Miss lost a bit of its swagger as the game progressed. ULM should provide an opportunity for all facets of the game to get back on track — the timing of throws, the run and pass blocking, the defensive line's pressuring, etc. The Rebels should leave Saturday feeling on top of the world.

Tackle, tackle, tackle

When Ole Miss' defense has struggled — and it certainly did last weekend — missed tackles have been among the culprits. According to Pro Football Focus, the Rebels missed 14 tackles against Georgia. That's a few too many, though Georgia's talented collection of players tends to do this. That being said, this week should provide a chance to get back to basics. Wrap up, finish the tackle, repeat.

