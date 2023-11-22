Five keys to an Ole Miss win over Mississippi State

Nov. 22—No. 13 Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 SEC) faces Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6 SEC) in Starkville Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Egg Bowl. Ole Miss leads the all-time series between the teams 64-47-6.

Here are five keys for Ole Miss to beat the Bulldogs.

Remain calm

On paper, Ole Miss should win this game with relative easy. The Rebels have been the better team all season and have the advantage in most areas on the field. If Ole Miss plays the game at its typical pace and level, the game's decision shouldn't be in doubt. A rivalry game, however, often changes things. It can make teams play in ways they normally wouldn't. When the Rebels play the game the way they want, good things have happened.

Find offensive line cohesion

Injuries have made continuity tough up front as of late, and that was the case again Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe. Jaxson Dart was under more pressure than expected against a two-win team, but as the game progressed, the protection got better as well. Mississippi State linebackers Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson can get after the quarterback as well as anyone. Protecting Dart — and opening up holes in the run game — will be huge.

Make big plays down the field

Ole Miss' offense is at its best when hitting big plays to its trio of star wide receivers Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade. The Rebels are seventh nationally at 14.92 yards per completion, and Dart is third nationally at 9.89 yards per attempt. Chunk plays lead to more chunk plays — particularly when combined with pace — and Ole Miss is going to want to strike deep early and often.

Play clean

Ole Miss is second-to-last in the SEC — and tied for 119th in the FBS — with 83 total penalties, an average of 7.55 per game. The Rebels have had less than eight penalties just once in the last five games. Penalties are drive killers for an offense and drive extenders for a defense, particularly holding and pass interference, respectively. Good field position is crucial in every game, but maybe even more so in a rivalry game where emotions are high. Ole Miss' best chance at losing this game is probably if it beats itself, and that's what penalties do.

Drown out the noise — literally

Playing on the road in the SEC is hard. Playing on the road at your biggest rival is even harder. Playing on the road against a rival when fans are shaking cow bells is among the hardest experiences a college football stadium can provide, and that's exactly what the Rebels will face Thursday at Davis Wade Stadium. The noise can be deafening at times, so whether it's changing cadences or using non-verbal cues to signal plays, Ole Miss needs to be ready for just how loud the stadium will be. The Rebels were able to overcome the cowbells and noise in 2021; can they do it again in 2023 with a chance to win 10 games again?

