Five keys to an Ole Miss win over Penn State

Dec. 28—No. 11 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) faces No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Peach Bowl Saturday at 11 a.m. It will be the first matchup between the teams.

Here are five keys for Ole Miss to beat the Nittany Lions.

Protect the passer

Penn State leads the nation in sacks at four per game. Ole Miss is giving up 2.17 per game, which is tied for 75th nationally. The Nittany Lions' top pass rusher, Chop Robinson, has opted out of the game. But Adisa Isaac lead the team with 7.5 sacks, and 10 players on the team outside of Robinson have at least two sacks this year. Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart is deadly when he has time to throw down the field, and if Ole Miss can figure out its best pass protection plans, the Rebels will be in a good spot.

Stay true to the plan

The Nittany Lions also have the nation's best run defense, surrendering less than 70 yards per game. Sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to start his collegiate career, and the Rebels have leaned heavily on the run since head coach Lane Kiffin became head coach. Play-action passing is huge for the Rebels, and they're at their best striking quickly on the heels of chunk plays, whether it be with runs or more deep shots. But the run sets everything up for Ole Miss offensively.

Stop the run

Ole Miss has surrendered 177 yards per game on the ground over its last six, though that's a bit skewed by the 300 yards put up by Georgia. Penn State leads the Big Ten with 186.7 yards per game on the ground and has two running backs — Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen — with at least 700 rushing yards. The Nittany Lions' passing game has been a bit hit or miss, and they will lean on the run to set up the rest of their offense.

Don't let them bet behind you

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is averaging 6.67 yards per attempt this season, which is 83rd nationally, and is 85th in yards per completion (10.92). Nittany Lions' leading receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith averages 12.7 yards per catch, and Allar's 194.7 passing yards per game is 68th nationally. Penn State doesn't take a lot of shots down the field, but letting them get a few of those plays will only give Allar and his receivers confidence. Don't let them get started.

Win special teams

In a game between upper-echelon teams, one play can make all the difference. Penn State's Daequan Hardy averages 14.6 yards per punt return — sixth nationally — and has two touchdowns. The Nittany Lions also average 24.07 yards per kick return, which is 16th nationally. Ole Miss has been stellar on kickoff coverage but allows nearly 10 yards per punt return. Caden Davis and Alex Felkins have been solid kicking for Ole Miss and Penn State, respectively. This game could down to a make or miss, whether it be a kick or a tackle. Ole Miss needs to win the battle of the details.

