Five keys to an Ole Miss win over Auburn

Oct. 20—No. 13 Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC) travels to Jordan-Hare Stadium this weekend to face Auburn (3-3, 0-3). The Rebels have won at Auburn just twice since 2000 and are 3-17 all-time there. Here are five keys for Ole Miss to come away with a rare road win on The Plains.

Control emotions

There are no shortage of storylines between Ole Miss and Auburn — for starters, Auburn tried its best to pry away head coach Lane Kiffin around Thanksgiving. At the very least, there was very real interest from Auburn athletics director John Cohen. Kiffin, of course, ended up staying put. Cohen hired Liberty's Hugh Freeze, best known for his successful tenure with the Rebels from 2012-16. This is also a game between two hungry teams: Auburn has lost its first three SEC games, two by at least 17 points. Ole Miss, fresh off its bye week, is 12-35 all-time against Auburn, including 3-17 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Emotions will be undoubtedly be high Saturday, and Kiffin will likely hear his share of noise from the crowd. It probably won't be as intense as the Rebels' trip to Knoxville in 2021, but things will likely be charged.

Play your game

Ole Miss is at its best when it runs the ball. While that was a bit of a problem when the season started, things seem to have leveled out in recent weeks, with sophomore Quinshon Judkins and senior Ulysses Bentley IV each having big moments. Auburn's defense was quite bad last weekend against LSU, but it's largely been a strength this season. That being said, if Ole Miss controls the tempo with its running attack and opens things up for junior Jaxson Dart and his talented group of receivers, the Tigers have not shown they can win a game where they have to score a ton of points.

Don't be fooled

If there's one thing Rebels fans know about Freeze, it's that he has a few momentum-shifting plays up his sleeve. He pulled magic out of his hat against Nick Saban and Alabama twice as head coach at Ole Miss. There's a lot at stake for Freeze Saturday, and he's going to likely have a couple of well-drawn up plays to try and steal points, particularly with how much the passing attack has stalled at times. Ole Miss needs to be alert for when those moments arise.

Take care of the ball

Upsets happen when teams get careless with the ball. A flurry of turnovers can set a struggling offense up in just the spot it needs to take advantage and score points. The last thing the Rebels need to be doing is handing the football over to a team that normally has trouble keeping drives alive. It seems unlikely Auburn's Payton Thorne — who has four touchdown passes this season — is going to be able to throw his way to victory with bad field position.

Win fourth down and the fourth quarter

While fourth downs are always a conversation with Kiffin leading the charge, the Rebels have been very successful on their attempts this season, converting 12 of 16 tries. That's up 15% from a season ago through six games. If Ole Miss is going to gamble, it has to pay off.

A year ago, Ole Miss often struggled in the fourth quarter. The Rebels have already scored more fourth-quarter points in six games this season (82) than in 13 games in 2022 (77). Ole Miss has already proven it can win in different ways, be it a shootout or a defensive struggle. Winning the fourth quarter and finishing games strong will always matter, though, regardless of the style of the game.

