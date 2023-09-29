Five keys to an Ole Miss win over LSU

Sep. 29—Ole Miss needs to win this Saturday to remain in the SEC West race. Here's what has to happen for the Rebels to do so:

Get the run game going

Ole Miss' run game problems have been well-documented to this point — the Rebels were third in the nation in rushing yards per game last season (256.6) and failed to reach the 100-yard mark once in 13 tries; in four games this season, the Rebels have missed that mark twice and rank 77th in rushing yards at 146.8 yards per game. Earlier this week, superstar sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins said he is as healthy as he's been recently, which seems like a good sign for Ole Miss. Judkins has yet to cross the 60-yard plateau in 2023; Saturday would be an opportune time to get going.

Contain Jayden Daniels

The Rebels did a good job of containing Alabama's Jalen Milroe for the most part last weekend; he ran for just 28 yards in the game. He did, however, extend plays with his legs and was able to throw deep for backbreaking completions. LSU's Jayden Daniels is a dual-threat as well — he ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns against the Rebels last season — and is a more accomplished passer than Milroe, having already thrown 12 touchdowns this season. Keeping Daniels in the pocket and getting a pass rush at his feet could prove pivotal.

Keep Dart upright

Ole Miss has already given up 10 sacks as a team this season; the Rebels gave up 16 all of last season. Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart has a knack for escaping pressure and extending plays but can sometimes get himself in trouble trying to do too much. Dart has been far better at limiting the costly play this season, and the less pressure gets to him, the better the odds get at him making a play down the field for his collection of (now seemingly healthy) wide receivers.

Win the special teams battle

Ole Miss' special teams have generally been solid this season. But a missed field goal from senior Caden Davis and a blocked punt in their own end zone proved costly for the Rebels against Alabama. In a game against a ranked team that could come down to a play here or there, a missed special teams assignment might make all the difference. Senior wide receiver Jordan Watkins has a punt return touchdown this season; does he have a big return in him this weekend that could shift the game's momentum?

Don't let the moment get too big

Ole Miss led LSU at halftime in Baton Rouge last season and was about to retake the lead until an interception in the end zone from Dart completely changed the game's complexion. Games against LSU and Alabama are always huge, and having them in back-to-back weeks can largely define a season. The Rebels lost both games last year, and the Alabama one was especially devastating given their late opportunity to potentially win.

The gravity of this matchup is big — primetime on ESPN Saturday — and a lot of eyes will be on Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss needs to stay true to its gameplan and not let any swings of emotion one way or the other figure into the outcome.

