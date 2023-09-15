Five keys to an Ole Miss win over Georgia Tech

Sep. 15—Ole Miss went on the road and beat Georgia Tech 42-0 last season. On Saturday, the Rebels will look to achieve similar results in Oxford. Here are five keys to a Rebel win:

Win both lines of scrimmage

No. 17 Ole Miss' running game has been uncharacteristically pedestrian through two games; after averaging nearly 257 yards per game last year, the Rebels are at 116 yards a contest at the moment. Jaxson Dart was also sacked four times against Tulane. During the first half against the Green Wave, Ole Miss' offensive and defensive lines were either neutralized or beaten. That largely changed in the second half, but it was still of note.

The Rebels want to run the ball and get Quinshon Judkins going. Georgia Tech is giving up 211.5 yards per game (119th nationally). It might not be the worst idea for Ole Miss to reestablish its physical identity against the Yellow Jackets. That rings true for the defensive line as well, who must contend with a Georgia Tech running game that averages 221.5 yards per game.

Dart keeps playing smart

Save for one poor decision against Tulane that resulted in an interception, Dart has kept the ball out of harm's way through two games. His dual-threat abilities are a big reason Ole Miss was able to pull away in New Orleans last weekend. The Rebels' offense has committed just two turnovers this season, and Dart's decision-making plays a big part in that. He's averaging 17.2 yards per completion this season — top in the SEC and fifth nationally — and has been in control of the offense. If he keeps doing that, the Rebels will be in good shape.

Limit the big plays

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King averages 15.1 yards per completion, which is 17th nationally. Per CFBStats, the Yellow Jackets have 39 offensive plays of 10 yards or more, which is tied for 14th in the nation; 18 of those have come on the ground, which is tied for sixth in college football. The Rebels have largely prevented the big play this season, with just 15 plays of 10 or more yards allowed (t-8th). The Yellow Jackets' best way into this weekend's game is likely through big plays on offense. Ole Miss needs to keep doing what it's been doing in that regard.

Get after the passer

King has only been sacked once this season. Ole Miss is tied for ninth in the nation at four sacks per game. Something has to give.

Don't get caught looking ahead

There's a certain game looming in Tuscaloosa, Alabama next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS that is bound to get a ton of attention nationally. Ole Miss dropped a heartbreaker with No. 10 Alabama last season in Oxford, a 30-24 defeat that the Rebels led at halftime and had a chance to win late. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban have a well-documented prior relationship, as Kiffin was Alabama's offensive coordinator for three seasons.

Next weekend is going to be chaotic. But the Rebels need to focus on the here and now and not overlook a Georgia Tech team that appears to be in a far better spot than it was a season ago. This is not the same Yellow Jackets team that was beaten by six touchdowns in Atlanta last year.

