Five keys to an Ole Miss win over Alabama

Sep. 22—Here's what has to happen if Ole Miss is going to take down Alabama and vault in the SEC West race on Saturday:

Jaxson Dart plays a clean game

Dart has thrown just one interception this season and has been masterful in taking care of the football. He has delivered when Ole Miss needed him, whether it's through the air or running for a career-high 136 yards in a win over Georgia Tech. Playing in a ranked road game often requires a nearly perfect showing by the road team, and turnovers are an instant momentum killer. If Dart keeps taking care of the ball, the Rebels wlll give themselves a chance.

Quinshon Judkins plays and plays like Quinshon Judkins

Judkins led the SEC in rushing last season with a program-record 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has yet to break out in 2023, as he has rushed for 145 yards on 3.3 yards per carry, though he does have four rushing touchdowns. He did not practice most of last week due to injury, according to head coach Lane Kiffin, and was limited to 37 yards on 13 carries against the Yellow Jackets.

Judkins ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns in a tight loss to the Crimson Tide last season. His presence on the field at full-strength would go a long way toward Ole Miss pulling off the win.

The wide receivers make explosive plays down the field

In the loss to Texas, Alabama surrendered 349 yards and three passing touchdowns to Quinn Ewers. Ewers averaged 14.5 yards per completion, and wide receiver Ja'Tavion Sanders averaged 22.8 yards per catch in the Longhorns' win. Adonai Mitchell averaged 26 yards per reception on his three catches. Ole Miss may or may not have senior Tre Harris available — he's scored five touchdowns on eight catches and is averaging 23.5 yards per reception — but seniors Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade are both averaging better than 19 yards per reception. Dart is second nationally in yards per completion (18.9); the big passing plays need to keep coming for Ole Miss to be in position to win.

Ole Miss can contain Jalen Milroe

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe will get the starting nod this weekend after not playing against USF. Milroe has been streaky as a passer but is dynamic as a runner: he has 414 rushing yards in his career on 6.1 yards per carry. Hanyes King had a bit of success as a runner and evading the Rebels' pass rush last weekend, and, while it was just one play — the first defensive play of the season, at that — Mercer quarterback Carter Peevy scored on a 75-yard touchdown run in the season opener. Those sorts of plays can't happen against Milroe.

The Rebels don't let 2022 haunt them

Ole Miss led at halftime against No. 10 Alabama last season and was in position to win, with the ball inside the redzone down six points late. The Rebels were unable to score, however, and were left thinking about what could have been. Ole Miss lost its next three games as well to end the season after falling to the Crimson Tide. If things are close late, the Rebels can't think about what happened the last time the teams played. Ole Miss must turn over a new leaf; a loss last season can't turn into a loss in 2023, too.

michael.katz@djournal.com