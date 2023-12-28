Five keys to an Ohio State victory over Missouri in the Cotton Bowl

Ohio State football will look to end its season on a high note when it will face the Missouri Tigers on Friday night in the Cotton Bowl.

The Buckeyes are looking for win No. 12, and it won’t be an easy task. The Tigers had a resurgent season, going 10-2 and finishing close to the top of the SEC. Historically, Ohio State has had issues with opponents in the conference, although Missouri is an exception, with an all-time record of 10-1-1.

The last time these two took the same field, was in 1998, both teams drastically looking different since that contest. Here are five keys for the Buckeyes to continue their winning ways against the Tigers.

Showing a bit of a different offense

Key

With Kyle McCord at the helm, the former Buckeye didn’t pose much of a threat to move the ball with his feet. That’s a totally different story with Devin Brown, as the offense will look more Justin Fields-like than C.J. Stroud-ish. The key here will be to give Missouri different looks than Ohio State showed, which is almost assuredly the case. Part of this also is Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline calling plays that fit Brown’s skill set. Showing different looks than what Missouri has seen on tape will only help the Buckeyes cause.

Stopping Missouri running back Cody Schrader

Key

After watching more than a few of the Tigers’ game highlights from this fall, their scheme is very similar to what Michigan likes to run. The use of Schrader is very similar, he’s the work horse. I doubt Missouri changes what has worked for it this season, giving him the ball at least 20 times, occasionally looking for him in the passing game. The Buckeye defense has to stop Schrader to make the Missouri offense one-dimensional.

Stopping wide receiver Luther Burden III

Key

It will not surprise me at all to see Burden III’s name pop up on first round projections in 2024 because he’s that good. The Tigers will look his way plenty, but will have a tough test going against the Buckeye secondary. Burden averaged over 14 yards-per-reception, showing he has big play ability. The good news is that he somewhat struggled against tougher competition and on the road. The Buckeyes will be one of Missouri’s stingier defenses that they will have faced, and the neutral game helps the cause as well.

Contain defensive end Darius Robinson

Key

The Ohio State offensive line got better as the season progressed, but Robinson might be the best end it will have faced all year. He is big, strong, and quick from the outside, with a variety of moves that make it even more difficult for the Buckeye tackles. Sliding protection over to his side makes a ton of sense, but then it gives his teammates opportunities. If Ohio State can keep Robinson from making impact plays, it should be a good night for the line and the Buckeyes.

Ohio State’s back-up step up

Key

This will be big on both sides of the ball for the Buckeyes, as star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will most likely be out, and it looks like linebacker Tommy Eichenberg will miss his final game as well. The receivers are green after Emeka Egbuka, just one regular will play since Julian Fleming entered the transfer portal. As for the linebackers, Steele Chambers and Cody Simon will have bigger roles, potentially C.J. Hicks in there as well. Surprisingly, not many players opted out, but the ones that could miss this game are massive contributors, and the younger players have to step up.

