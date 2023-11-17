Five keys for Ohio State football to defeat Minnesota on Senior Day

Ohio State football plays its final home game of the 2023 season on Saturday, and it’s kind of crazy to think about it as the season has flown by.

The Buckeyes enter Senior Day with no blemishes on their record, a clean 10-0 with the last dance for many Ohio State players. This could very well be the last time we see Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, TreVeyon Henderson, J.T. Tuimoloua, Jack Sawyer, Denzel Burke and others in the Scarlet and Gray.

The opponent, Minnesota, shouldn’t pose much of a challenge, but that doesn’t mean that the Buckeyes won’t have to perform well in Ohio Stadium. Here are my five keys for an Ohio State victory on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State needs to start fast

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐨𝐥. 𝟏𝟏 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐨 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 🍿🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/DT2hPWq9wD — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 16, 2023

It’s the same concept as last week, don’t let the opposing team believe it has a chance. The Buckeyes’ backups could beat the Gophers this year, so the starters shouldn’t have any issues. Ohio State needs come to come out firing on all cylinders and put this one to bed early.

Control Minnesota’s run game

Again, similar to last week the Buckeye secondary shouldn’t be tested much, its run stopping ability will, however. Missing two key starters last week hurt, but the expectation is that linebacker Tommy Eichenberg should return for at least a series on Senior Day.

As for safety Lathan Ransom, his injury is much more severe. The Gophers have two solid backs, Jordan Nubian and Darius Taylor (who missed the last few weeks due to an injury), but no player like Buckeye killer Mo Ibrahim. This will be a big test, with Michigan looming next weekend.

Continue the upward trajectory of Kyle McCord

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord played his best game as the OSU starting quarterback against Michigan State, but we have seen him play impressively before, only to have a clunker the next game. The first-year starter has dealt with inconsistency issues all year, but has shown that he can turn it on when needed. If McCord plays like he did against the Spartans, he’ll be watching his teammates a lot in the second half, in a good way.

Limit wide receiver Daniel Jackson’s touches

Touchdown… Kaliakmanis hits that man again.. Daniel Jackson!! Failed on the two point attempt. 26-21 Minnesota #Gophers

Hold on!! pic.twitter.com/P1HsURvbJ9 — GopherHole.com (@GopherHole) November 4, 2023

The undisputed top Gopher offensive playmaker, Daniel Jackson, has really come on during the last few weeks of the season. Over his last four games he’s caught 23 balls for 395 yards and 2 touchdowns. Against teams with more difficult defenses, Jackson hasn’t fared nearly as well. This Buckeye defense is one of those, even without some regulars in the secondary, it should be able to handle him.

Neutralize Minnesota’s defensive line

SACK!! Danny Striggow!! Nebraska punts and Minnesota takes over on their own 18 yard line. Time for Minnesota to get a drive together!! Athan Time! pic.twitter.com/MOH6Rqy2nb — GopherHole.com (@GopherHole) September 1, 2023

The Buckeyes’ offensive line has been a work in progress all year, and it faces a tough test on Saturday. Led by Danny Striggow, who has six sacks, this unit has done a great job of getting to the quarterback. Four members of Minnesota’s line has more than two sacks, so the pressure comes from multiple places. The Ohio State offensive line has allowed 14 sacks on the year, so keeping McCord clean and upright is a big key.

