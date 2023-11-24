Five keys for Ohio State to defeat Michigan in ‘The Game’

Ohio State football will travel to Ann Arbor to face its bitter rival Michigan on Saturday afternoon, a game that has not just Big Ten implications, but national ones as well.

The winner will most likely win the conference along with getting a berth in the College Football Playoff. The loser is out of the conference picture, along with hanging on by a string to compete for a championship.

There is so much on the line for both teams, but for Ohio State there is potential redemption for the last two seasons as well. Here are five keys for the Buckeyes to right the ship and get back to their winning ways in “The Game.”

No mental mistakes for Ohio State

In my estimation, the Buckeyes are the much more talented team, but not necessarily mentally, and it has contributed to the losses over the last two seasons. The mental aspect of football is one that doesn’t get enough credit for being important. It is, and if the Buckeyes don’t play too emotional, they’ll be in a very good position.

Limit big plays by the Michigan offense

"I think they're gonna be the most physical team. I think they will be able to run the rock. And JJ McCarthy's been in these moments previously." 👀 @JonesN4mo is going with #GoBlue and @UMichFootball in THE Game pic.twitter.com/22r8Jqj6J5 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 22, 2023

Not only the mental aspect, but the Buckeyes made multiple mistakes allowing big plays against the Wolverines over the past two games. This year the OSU defense have been so much better, just one play allowed over 40 yards, on a trick play by Rutgers. This season’s Ohio State defense hasn’t given up big plays in the defensive backfield by keeping everything in front of it. That needs to continue on Saturday.

No Ohio State special teams mistakes

Ohio State didn't wait for a special-teams blunder. Holding on Minnesota's punt that was fair-caught. — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) November 18, 2023

In rivalry games, you typically see a big play on special teams, an area where Ohio State has struggled for much of the season. This unit needs to play a clean game, handling change of possessions, while not making silly mistakes to cost the team. Formations have to be correct as well, no need to use a time out to get this unit lined up correctly. The Buckeye special teams don’t need to win the game, they just can’t lose it.

Contain Michigan’s running attack of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards

Blake Corum was a top Heisman candidate and ready to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. The @UMichFootball RB's outlook changed when he hurt his left knee in last year's home finale.@BTNJourney spotlights the star's injury and recovery. ⤵️ 📍 @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/oMlAPHZ6x1 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 22, 2023

This duo isn’t nearly as effective as it was last year, but the threat is there nevertheless. Blake Corum didn’t get a chance to face the Buckeyes last season, while Edwards tore the Ohio State defense up. In my eyes, both of these two will play up — it is, after all — a rivalry game. Stopping the Wolverines running game is a must. In fact, the team that has won the rushing battle has won this game every year since 2001.

Win the turnover battle

This can be said every week for a football team, but it magnifies for both teams in this one. Michigan is third in the country with a plus-14 turnover margin, giving its offense many more opportunities to put up points. The Buckeyes aren’t nearly as good nationally, with a plus-1 margin on the season. Ohio State needs to have more chances to score, as each turnover could be game changing.

