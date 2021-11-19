Five keys to Ohio State beating Michigan State on Saturday

Can we pump up this Ohio State game against Michigan State enough? I mean yeah, OSU has been in plenty of huge games over the last few years, but having one of this magnitude late in the year in the ‘Shoe doesn’t come around very often. It’s a top ten matchup with ESPN’s College GameDay in the house for all the fun, and one of the two teams is coming out the other end with huge things still to play for.

As with any game, we can discuss and analyze it from all sorts of angles, but it’ll come down to a few key things in the game for the Buckeyes to walk out of Ohio Stadium with all of its lofty goals still on the table.

This one could take more twists and turns than a murder mystery, or OSU could execute and do the things it needs to do in order to make this one a less stressful event and tamp down anxiety in the great state of Ohio.

Here are five keys were picking out that need to go Ohio State’s way in order to make victory much more attainable on Saturday afternoon on the banks of the Olentangy.

Control Kenneth Walker III

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against Michigan defensive back R.J. Moten (6) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

We’ll start with the most obvious here. In order for Michigan State to have a chance in this game, it has to get a big game from its Heisman candidate on the ground. Contrary to popular belief, the Spartans will sling it around a little, but it all starts with establishing the running game behind Walker. If Ohio State can contain him and make Michigan State throw the ball more than it wants, it’s big advantage scarlet and gray.

Spartan head coach Mel Tucker and staff are going to want to limit Ohio State’s possessions, and to do that, it has to keep the clock grinding away with chunk yardage on the ground.

Score early and often

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates a 51-yard touchdown with wide receiver Chris Olave (2) during the second quarter of the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

We saw it with Purdue, and it makes a huge difference on the opposite sideline when you can get some points on the board early. It’s a no-brainer statement, but if the Buckeyes can race out to a couple touchdown lead early, it gets Michigan State out of its game plan and plants the seeds of doubt.

An Ohio State team that plays with a lead early is a tough one to stop because all defensive and offensive schemes and principles go out the door. OSU can strike early and often, and it’s best to not allow the Spartans to hang around and do what they did against Michigan a few weeks ago.

Get TreVeyon Henderson going on the ground

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) races up the sideline for a touchdown during the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

By now you’ve heard of the trials and tribulations of the Michigan State secondary. It’s real, and it’s hard to spin being the worst pass defense in the country, but I think a lot of the national media are missing the boat here.

There’s no doubt that Ohio State will do some damage through the air, but it might all start with getting Henderson going on the ground first to loosen up a soft type of zone the Spartans are more than likely going to employ to take away the big play in the passing game.

If Henderson gets things cranking on the ground early, the Spartans will have to bring extra help down in the box to slow him down, thus opening up more opportunities over the top and on the outside.

Keep the pocket clean for C.J. Stroud

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to throw the ball against Purdue Boilermakers during the 4th quarter of their NCAA game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

We mentioned it when we gave you five things to know about the Michigan State Spartans, but believe it or not, MSU is second in the conference in sacks. The two defensive ends have been productive at disrupting things as bookends, and if that happens on Saturday, we might see a less than spectacular C.J. Stroud.

If OSU’s two offensive tackles — Nicholas Petit-Frere and Dwand Jones — can hold up on an island, and the rest of the line is solid in pass protection, well, we’ll probably see more slicing and dicing of a secondary by the Heisman hopeful. A comfortable Stroud is a guy that reads progressions and puts the ball in spots where his playmakers can get explosive play after explosive play.

Control special teams and turnovers

'Difference-maker' Jayden Reed scores Michigan State's first punt-return TD since 2011https://t.co/zb5xEtlEwT — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) September 26, 2021

Upsets are generally baked in the oven by big-momentum shifting and sudden plays with special teams and turnovers. Michigan State’s Jayden Reed has returned two punt returns for touchdowns this year, and long returns on special teams (especially TDs) can be killers that keep teams in games, even when things aren’t going great offensively.

Combo that with turnovers that give an upset-minded team a short field and take scoring opportunities away from the team that’s supposed to win, and that is often the architect of a team shocking the world.

If Ohio State can contain the return game, be just solid on special teams, and not turn the ball over, it’s going to be hard for the Spartans to stay in this one I believe.

