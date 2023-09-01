Five keys to Ohio State beating Indiana in season opener

It’s here. Finally.

The start of the college football season, and with it, the Ohio State Buckeyes hitting the gridiron again is upon us. OSU will come out of the gate on the road against Big Ten opponent Indiana, and we all are dying to see what this year’s team is made of.

With any first game of the year, there are some things that you hope are operating and close to the efficiency you want, but we all know how the coaches may have to work on the car while its driving down the road in Game 1. Still, with any game — and especially with the first one of the year — there are some keys to coming out and taking care of business.

Prior to almost every Ohio State football game, we provide you with some keys to the Buckeyes coming out victorious, and it’s time to break the seal on that for 2023. Here are five keys to OSU beating Indiana in Bloomington Saturday afternoon.

Score early

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Why it’s important

It’s unusual for Ohio State to open the year on the road, but here we are. Instead of welcoming a nonconference opponent, usually of the big payday variety, the Buckeyes will travel to a Big Ten stadium. If OSU let’s a less talented Indiana team hang around, that’s when things can get interesting. Psychologically, it’ll be a big hit if Ohio State comes out and takes the ball right down the field and scores.

Establish the running game

USA TODAY Sports

Why it’s important

Probably more than any season-opening game in recent memory, getting things cranking on the ground will be huge. I think the quarterback play will be just fine, but when you can establish a running game, it takes some pressure off the position. You certainly don’t want an unsettled quarterback situation have to be the difference early in the season.

Limit turnovers

USA TODAY Sports

Why it’s important

Nothing acts as the nuts and bolts of an upset more than turnovers. Indiana is overmatched, and perhaps the only way the Hoosiers stay in this one is if Ohio State provides some charitable contributions. The Buckeyes have to swing and let it all hang out, but has to have ball security on the ground and through the air.

Dictate play on defense

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Why it’s important

I expect this year’s defense to take another step forward from what we saw last season, especially based on what we saw during camp. There is more talent, experience, and depth to build from. You’d love to see all of that potential unleashed to dictate terms to start the year and put Indiana behind the chains more often than not.

Keep the same mindset from the Peach Bowl

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Why it’s important

We saw a different Ohio State team vs. Georgia than what we witnessed in a big game loss against Michigan. The play calling was more aggressive and we didn’t see the Buckeyes play not to lose, instead, dictating pushing things on their terms more often than not. It didn’t end up in victory, but anyone watching that game knows it should have. Ryan Day says he’s learned from that game and we’ll see that type of mindset going forward. If so, it should be on full display right out of the tunnel on Saturday.

