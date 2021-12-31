Five keys to Ohio State beating Utah in the Rose Bowl Saturday

Tick, tick goes the clock. We’re less than two days away from the 2022 Rose Bowl, the 108th edition of “The Granddaddy of them all.” And — cross your fingers — the game is still on, thus far dodging COVID-19 omicron variant cancellations. As is the parade by the way, so that’s all positive news.

But back to on the field, Ohio State is faced with a challenge I’m not sure most folks fully grasp. In fact, we already gave you three reasons why Utah could be a problem for the Buckeyes. If OSU wins, it will have to earn it against a team playing its best American football right now.

But clearly, Ohio State is talented enough to win the game. In fact, the talent on the Buckeyes’ roster will trump almost every other roster out there. Talent, and playing a well-executed game with that talent don’t always end in a perfect marriage, however. Yes, we’ve seen that on a few occasions this season.

At this point, the game plan is installed for this one, and now it’s all about fine-tuning things and hoping the players operate at peak capacity when the bright lights come on.

But what does Ohio State have to do to win this one and become the Big Ten program with the most Rose Bowl wins? We know you are wondering that very same thing, so we’re here to give you five keys to beating Utah as the sun goes down against the eye candy that is the San Gabriel Mountains Saturday night.

Let’s get to it, shall we?

Maximize possessions on offense early

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Cash it in when in the red zone early

Ohio State is No. 5 in the country in red zone efficiency, but in the games it has struggled on offense, it’s been because of an issue with settling for field goals instead of touchdowns.

Utah will want to control the clock and keep Ohio State’s No. 1 ranked offense off the field. If the Buckeyes can cash in early on possessions inside the red zone, it can get the Utes out of that game plan by asking quarterback Camron Rising to throw it more than what the Utah coaching staff would like.

A quick-strike offense early by OSU can set the tone for this game.

Get Utah in second and long situations

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) scores on a 2-yard touchdown run against the Oregon Ducks in the second half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Utah defeated Oregon 38-10. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Neutralize the Utah offense on first down

Teams that gave Ohio State fits on defense often got decent gains on first down, opening up the playbook and making it easy to move the chains. The drives got extended, the OSU defense got tired, and it was a longer day than anyone wanted with the Buckeye offense in standby mode.

Ohio State couldn’t do it against Michigan, but it has to keep Tavion Thomas and the Utes rushing attack to minimal gains on first down and force the Utes to throw the ball more. The Buckeyes can’t allow Utah to lean on the defensive line all game, and that’s the recipe to stopping those efforts.

Don't give up on the running game while on offense

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs past Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver David Baker (4) for a 6-yard touchdown during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Slow down the Utah defense by not giving up on the rushing attack

If there’s one thing that maybe frustrates Ohio State fans about Ryan Day (the list is short), it’s the habit of giving up on the running game too soon. I get that there are some talented wide receivers that are extremely explosive on the OSU offense, but the Buckeyes also have one of the most dynamic running backs in the game with freshman TreVeyon Henderson.

He’s gotten a little lost in the shuffle in the game plan as of late though, even in a game that had all the weather elements in Ann Arbor that you would think lend to handing the ball off more.

The Utes are more than likely going to attemp to wear out the Ohio State front seven with a downhill running attack, and the only thing better than that is doing the same to them. Day knows the game has to be balanced, but often gives up on the body blows early. That can’t happen in this one, because I have a feeling the team that wins the rushing battle, also wins this game.

Protect C.J. Stroud in the pocket

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a touchdown pass to Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) against Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Keep the pocket clean for Stroud

Utah averages more than three sacks a game. Ohio State is giving up almost 1.5 per contest. That doesn’t sound like much, but we all know that pressures and a collapsing pocket can speed up the clock in a quarterback’s head. C.J. Stroud has been really good at picking out his open receivers this year, but he’s missing Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

That means despite other four and five-star talents ready to step in, those windows to squeeze the ball into might not be as big as other games this year. He can still find the right guys, but getting him hit, or flushing the redshirt freshman out of the pocket too often is going to disrupt what OSU is looking to do while on offense.

If the offensive line gives Stroud the opportunity to stand in there confidently, even with some inexperienced faces running the routes, he’ll find the open guys and Ohio State will win. Bank on it.

Be assignment sound on defense

Ohio State football drops Purdue trailer. Watch! | Buckeyes Wire

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (12) celebrates a sack of Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford with defensive end Zach Harrison (9) during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Set the edge and be gap sound on defense

When Ohio State has had issues on defense, it’s been because guys don’t trust those around them. Said another way, we’ve seen guys get out of position and try to make the spectacular play themselves. That’s not team football.

Instead, the ends can’t crash too far inwards, and the linebackers and DBs have to trust their assignments and not put their teammates out on an island. Utah will hit some plays and you just have to understand that’s football against a really good team. Don’t compound it by turning a seven to ten-yard play into a big chunk one that’s demoralizing, momentum-building, and game-breaking.

