Five keys for a Notre Dame victory over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl

Notre Dame football’s season is coming to an end, as they face Oregon State on Friday afternoon in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

This team will look drastically different from what we saw during the regular season. Quarterback Sam Hartman along with both starting offensive tackles opted out, while defensively linebacker Marist Liufau elected to skip the game.

That’s not even considering the losses via the transfer portal, where the biggest losses were in the wide receiver room. Regardless of the multiple players leaving, the Irish still have a job to do. Beat the Beavers.

Here are five keys to doing so, in what we hope is head coach Marcus Freeman’s first 10 win season in South Bend.

Quarterback Steve Angeli plays mistake free

Although both teams are starting their quarterbacks for the first time this season, Notre Dame has a decided advantage. Angeli played extremely well in mop up duty this fall, completing 76% of his attempts with 4 touchdowns and just one interception. He’s mobile as well, even though he hasn’t shown it. As long as the sophomore doesn’t make mistakes, the Irish should be in good hands.

Notre Dame punches Oregon State in the mouth early

To see photos from Notre Dame's practice, click the link below: 📸 Look at this post on Facebook

The Beavers have been gutted since the end of the regular season, losing their head coach, QB1 and QB2, their best tight end, and top tackler. In all 17 players left the program after Jonathan Smith took the Michigan State job. The Irish also lost some as well, but not nearly as significant as Oregon State due to much better depth in South Bend. If Notre Dame can punch its opponent in the mouth early, they most likely will fold.

Offensive tackles Tosh Baker and Charles Jagusah are ready

Both starting Irish tackles, Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, have both declared for the NFL draft and opted out. That leaves two huge holes on the Notre Dame line, one’s that will be filled in by Baker and Jagusah. On the right side is Baker, who has seen action but not much. On the blind side is Jagusah, the true freshman getting his first taste of extended playing time. The Beavers aren’t the same team they were during the regular season, so the hope is both new starters won’t see much of a drop off.

Confuse Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson

WATCH: Oregon State OC Jon Boyer on starting experienced third-string QB Ben Gulbranson vs. #NotreDame in Sun Bowl: pic.twitter.com/4wllWe5r9x — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) December 26, 2023

The sophomore didn’t see meaningful playing time this year, he was actually the third-stringer for most of the season. Gulbranson threw just one pass this season, but has some experience from the past two seasons. He played decently in 2022, completing 62.1% of his passes for 1,455 yards with 9 touchdowns but threw 5 interceptions. There is no doubt in my mind that the Irish can confuse Gulbranson into some questionable throw and with the elite play of the secondary, pick more than a few passes off.

No rust early

This is one for all bowl teams, you can’t start off slow. Although the Irish are the more talented team, the Beavers could find confidence if Notre Dame allows them to hang around early. We have seen it before, and we will see it again. There has to be an urgency, the young players have a lot on the line and these reps can’t go to waste, especially early.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire