Five keys for Notre Dame to get a road victory against Navy

On paper, this game for the Irish is a big mismatch and it should be. Navy isn’t close to near as talented as Notre Dame is even with this being on their home field. It still doesn’t mean that the Irish can just show up and take home a win, they will still have to earn it. These five keys below outline what it will take for Notre Dame to improve to 7-3 on the season.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Keep pounding the ball

The RB Stable is deep, off and running, but far from done!!! ✊🏾☘️ pic.twitter.com/Cy8sBo9oa8 — Deland McCullough (@coachdmc) November 10, 2022

It took a bit but this Notre Dame team finally figured out their offense and it revolves around these three pictured above. At any point, one of them can go off, and the Irish offense has ridden Audric Estime, Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree to impressive rushing stats. It’s the formula to win right now and it shouldn’t change regardless of opponent. I fully expect Notre Dame to continue to lean on the ground game and churn out some big yardage.

Stop their run

Nov 5, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) hands the ball off to fullback Daba Fofana (45) in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Navy triple-option offense is a relic of the past, but that hasn’t stopped them from continuing to run it. The blocking scheme is different as well, many teams don’t practice what they do. It’s a different style that some teams don’t respond well to, just look at how a solid Cincinnati team struggled in their last game. Their offense is all about the run and if the Irish can make them throw the ball more than they want to, Navy should be in trouble.

Story continues

Get Mayer going

The other key to the Irish offense is getting the ball to star tight end Michael Mayer. Everyone knows he’s the top receiving threat for Notre Dame, but more often than not, opposing teams can’t stop him. A complete matchup nightmare for defenses, he’s too fast for linebackers and way too big for safeties. At this point in the season, we know what the Irish offense is and Mayer is a massive part of it. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will continue to draw up plays for Mayer to get open and they should continue to feed him the ball.

Be ready for their passing out of the option

Nov 5, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Maasai Maynor (9) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

It’s tricky with this Navy offense, but occasionally they do try and push the ball vertically. When they do, the Irish defense has to be ready for it. The Mids want to lull you to sleep with their running attack then take a shot when you least expect them to through the air. The defense has to know that and be ready for it. This Notre Dame secondary has really come into it’s own this fall and this should be a game where they won’t be tested often but have to be ready for it.

Win special teams

PRINCE KOLLIE TAKES IT IN FOR THE TOUCHDOWN ON THE BLOCKED PUNT#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/uQmioEiJqf — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 5, 2022

Can the Irish make it four weeks in a row with a punt block? It’s something that has the potential of happening but it’s not just about that. The Middies have a very good return man in Maquel Haywood and containing him will be a key as well. Field position will be important, especially since Navy is going to try and shorten this game as much as possible. Punter Jon Sot has been an unsung hero for the Irish while kicker Blake Grupe has been very good inside the 40 yard range. If Notre Dame wins this battle, the should be in very good shape.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire