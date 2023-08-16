Five keys for Notre Dame to return to the College Football Playoff in 2023

For many year two head coaches, that’s the season when it all comes together and guess what? Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman is about to start his second full season in South Bend.

The expectations are extremely high, especially considering the Irish finally have a quarterback that can lead them to a title in Sam Hartman. The recruiting has seen an uptick in the Freeman era, while player development is also on the same trajectory.

Next is the on-field results and the Irish have an opportunity to return to the College Football Playoff this season, but there are few keys that need to happen for the Irish to play for a title. Find out which five in my eyes are most important.

Offensive line

Notre Dame offensive lineman during Notre Dame Fall Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana.

Why

Notre Dame has to play to their strengths, something they didn’t do early last year until they started to figure it out in the second half of the year. The power run game was a huge factor in the turnaround, and the Irish need to continue that. They boast one of the best pairs of tackles in the country in Joe Alt and Blake Fisher while the interior is led by Zeke Correll. Opening up running lanes will be important along with …

Keeping Sam Hartman healthy

Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman during Notre Dame Fall Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana.

Why

The Irish have more depth at the quarterback position than they’ve had in a long time, but what they lack is experience. That’s what Hartman has in droves, so making sure he’s available for every important snap is massive. He’s the linchpin to the offense, the missing piece. Making sure Hartman can play free will go a long way.

Defensive line

Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jordan Botelho (12) gets past Syracuse Orange offensive lineman Christopher Bleich (63) to sack quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (16) in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Why

There is no elite pass rusher, or at least a proven one. The hole left by Isaiah Foskey is large, but there is plenty of talent still remaining. We are still waiting for a breakout of Rylie Mills, while Howard Cross is solid in the middle. Javontae Jean-Baptiste was a very good pickup from the portal and looks to have won the coaching staff over. Jordan Botelho has tons of potential, and could very well break out after being second the team in sacks last year with 4.5.

It’s clear that the lines don’t get much publicity, but on both sides they will be the key to Notre Dame success this year. This group has many more questions than the offense, but plenty of potential.

Freeman learned from his mistakes last year

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – APRIL 22: Head coach Marcus Freeman of Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 22, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Why

A first-time head coach at one of the legendary programs is what Freeman faced last year. Expectations are always high at schools like that and Notre Dame is no different. Plenty of people thought he was over his head after losing to Marshall and Stanford at home last year.

Take those two losses out, the Irish finish 10-2 with losses to two top-6 teams. That’s a damn good first year, but 9-4 and building was the hand that was dealt. If Freeman learned from his mistakes, which it does seem like he did, the Irish will be much better off this year and years to come.

Winning two-thirds of the big games

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates with fans on the field after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Why

For the most part, you don’t need to be perfect to make the CFP. You can stumble at least once and still be in the good graces of the committee. The Irish have the schedule that will help, but winning two of the three big games is key. As a quick reminder, Ohio State and USC visit South Bend while Notre Dame travels to Clemson.

Three games against top-10 opponents will tell the story of 2023 and if the Irish can take two, if not all three, they’ll be in position to play for a title.

