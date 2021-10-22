Five keys for Notre Dame to defeat USC

In all rivalry games, there’s always a lot riding on them, regardless of record. Yes, the Trojans come into South Bend 3-3, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t talented. There’s players on both sides of the ball for them and the Irish will have to bring their A-game. Here are 5 keys for the Irish to defeat the Trojans Saturday night.

Winning 3rd down

Oct 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Marco Lee (left) is chased out of the pocket by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Defensively the Irish have been great on the money down, holding opponents to just a 31.9% conversion rate, which places them 19th overall in the country. The Trojans are just a few spots behind Notre Dame at 28th nationally, allowing 33.8% conversions. USC on offense has fared better than the Irish, as they’ve almost converted have of their attempts, with a 45.1% rate. Notre Dame’s offense has struggled, converting just 34.4% of the time which ranks 105th nationally. The team that wins this down, has a big advantage in coming out on top.

Holding the Trojans under 30-points

Sep 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws the ball under pressure from Stanford Cardinal defensive back Donjae Logan (5) in the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Every single one of USC’s losses this season has seen the Trojans score under 30-points. They’ve scored 28, 27, and 26 in each of their three losses, so this will be a challenge for the stopping their high powered passing attack. The Irish defense doesn’t need to make the Trojans one dimensional, they already are. Freeman’s defense just needs to limit USC’s scoring chances.

Establishing a ground game

Oct 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball toward Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Jermaine Waller (2) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from the Stanford game, with was very weird, the other two losses for USC has seen them get out-gained on the ground by a combined 344-yards. The Irish have struggled on the ground all year but after a bye week which will give the offensive line a chance to gel and get healthy, it should only bode well for the backs. Yes, Chris Tyree might be out, but C’Bo Flemister is set to return and Logan Diggs did well spelling Kyren Williams last week. I have a feeling that this is the week that the Irish run game finally gets going.

Win the turnover battle

Nov 2, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) intercepts a pass intended for Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Hezekiah Grimsley (6) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

This can be said about every game any football teams plays but especially in rivalry games. The Irish have been solid this year, they’re plus .83 per-game this year, which is tied for 21st overall in the country. The Trojans have been bad, they’ve worked themselves into a negative, at -.17, which is in the bottom half of all teams. As long as the Irish continue to have more possessions than the Trojans, their chances of winning increase.

Contain the Trojan defensive line

Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Drake Jackson (99) sacks Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The star is Drake Jackson, who already has 3 sacks, forced and recovered a fumble with an interception. But he’s not the only terror along with line, Jacob Lichtenstein has two sacks, while Korey Foreman and Tuli Tuipulotu each have 1.5 sacks. Foreman was a 5-star prospect from last years class that many had in the Top-10 overall players. Their defensive line is deep and talented, so keeping them away from Coan, Drew Pyne or Tyler Buchner will be another key for the Irish to get a W.

