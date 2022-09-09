Five keys for Notre Dame to defeat Marshall

This week is different, the Irish are heavily favored and should breeze through the Thundering Herd. With that being said, this week instead of keys, we are going to take a look at areas the Irish need to work on after their week one loss. Here are the five areas that we would like to see this Notre Dame team improve on from the first to second week of the season.

Second half adjustments

In Freeman’s first two games, they’ve been a tale of two halves. So far the Irish have won both first halves by a combined 38-21 score, only to see the second stanza go completely wrong. In total the Irish have scored just seven points while allowing 37, not a winning formula. Each game could have been won by Notre Dame if they played better in the second half. Freeman is still learning how to manage games and we should see a marked improvement starting against Marshall going forward.

Offensive play calling

Tommy Rees had a veteran quarterback the past few seasons but has an extremely green on in Tyler Buchner. Rees has to play to his current quarterbacks strength’s. Get the receivers more involved in the game with short passes and bubble screens. Throw in a reverse or jet sweep to get them an extra touch. Teams will focus on stopping Michael Mayer so Rees has to know that. The run game has to be better as well, after averaging just 2.5 yard-per-carry in the opener. Adjustments have to be made and they need to start with this game.

Defensive line pressure

The Irish wore down in the second half against Ohio State but for the most part, the defensive line didn’t do much. Howard Cross made a sack but that seemed like the only impact play from the line. The only other tackle-for-loss came from Tariq Bracy and he’s not in the same position group. This collection of players has the talent to be much better and they need to be going forward.

Getting the offensive line in synch

At times against Ohio State, the offensive line looked like they were a bit off. They gave up three sacks and their running lanes amounted to just 76 rushing yards. Getting Jarrett Patterson this week will help a good amount, but more game reps will also. Josh Lugg and Zeke Correll struggled while Blake Fisher seemed like he wasn’t his aggressive self. Like the offensive skill position players, this group is very young with the exception of Patterson. There is no doubt in my mind that by the end of the year, this will undoubtably be one of the strengths of this team and next years as well.

Take aways

It was a bit odd to look at the box score and see no turnovers for either team, but that is exactly what happened last Saturday night. The Irish defense needs to create more opportunities for the offense and it really doesn’t matter how. Interceptions, forced fumbles, blocked punts, anything really.

