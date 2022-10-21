Five keys for Notre Dame to defeat UNLV

We have come to a point in the season where the Irish need to play their A-game to win. They can no longer sleep-walk through a game and defeat a lesser opponent. It’s been a stark contrast from the Brian Kelly era but there is no doubt in my mind that Marcus Freeman won’t figure it out eventually. With that in mind, here are five keys the Irish get back into the win column on Saturday.

Run the ball

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – OCTOBER 15: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish breaks a tackle from Jacob Mangum-Farrar #14 of the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 15, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This needs to be an emphasis for this offense. We know that Drew Pyne has struggled to move the ball through the air, with half of his games he’s started, throwing for around 150 yards. Running back Audric Estime has established himself as the number one tailback, but only had eight touches against Stanford. There needs to be more, at least 15, for Estime and for Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree to split about 12 touches. The Irish need over 200 yards on the ground in this one.

Don’t force feed Mayer the ball

Oct 15, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs the ball as Stanford Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson (21) attempts to tackle in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

We have seen this way too much on third down, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees giving quarterback Drew Pyne one read then back to Michael Mayer, or just straight to Mayer. He’s a great outlet and Notre Dame’s best player but teams are bracket coving him, why wouldn’t they? Rees needs to use this to the offenses advantage, running Mayer on an underneath route to bait a safety up and then take of the top off with the outside receiver. Easier said than done but that should be a basic component given opposing defenses intent to stop Mayer. He still needs to get the ball, but not on every third down.

Take advantage of the Rebel being down two starters

Sep 10, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The visitors looks to be without their starting quarterback (Doug Brumfield) and running back (Aidan Robbins) and the Irish defense should be licking their chops. Two of UNLV’s best offense players hopefully is too much for them to overcome. Letting the backups get confidence could bite the Irish over the course of the game. Show them why they’re the second-string early and don’t let them have any confidence.

Dominate the line of scrimmage

Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) celebrates making a tackle during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame Vs Stanford Football

In each of the Rebels three losses this year, they haven’t gained more than 105 yards on the ground, with Cal allowing just 103 as the high. The Irish should outman the UNLV offensive line, Isaiah Foskey, the Ademilola’s and Rylie Mills should have big games. There is no reason for them to struggle, the Rebel offensive line isn’t as physical as the Irish’s. Notre Dame needs to control the game in the trenches while on defense.

Finish

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – OCTOBER 15: Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 15, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Plain and simple, the Irish need to finish. Not just at the end of the game but every play, every opportunity. The urgency seems to have been lost at some point in time and effort is something the Irish can change at this point in the season. Full go every snap. Earn that win, because if there’s on thing we can take from this season, it’s that the wins are earned and not given to the Irish when they step on the field.

