Five keys for Notre Dame to defeat Georgia Tech

The Irish are favored in their final home game of the year, senior day in South Bend. There will be plenty of emotions but that doesn’t mean that Notre Dame can coast to a win without being focused at the task at hand, Georgia Tech. Here are five keys to ensure the Irish get a win for the seniors.

Stopping Jahmyr Gibbs

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

I already talked about Gibbs in know your foe but his game breaking ability needs to be first and foremost for the Irish defense and special teams. He has the ability to take it to the house anytime the ball is in his hands. The best way to spot him is to tackle well, something the Irish have done recently. Stop Gibbs and the Yellow Jacket offense becomes even more one-dimensional.

Get the offensive linemen to the second level

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The strength of the GT defense are their linebackers, a group that is very talented. The Notre Dame offensive line has been fantastic over the last five games, and I don’t think that will change against Georgia Tech. If the group is able to get past the defensive lineman and continue to create holes against the Yellow Jacket second level.

Make GT one-dimensional on offense

Nov 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) throws the ball against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

We all know the GT offense wants to run the ball, but making them pass will be a key to getting a win. Forcing them to throw the ball on 3rd-and-long situations will only favor the Irish, even without Kyle Hamilton at the back-end. Keep the Jackets in obvious passing situations, make quarterback Jordan Yates beat them and the Irish should come out on top.

Throw the ball to Michael Mayer

Nov 13, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs with the ball. Past Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Nick Grant (1) during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

It seems like the Irish star tight end is back to being healthy. Last week Mayer was an absolute beast, the same explosiveness we saw during his week one performance against Florida State. Exploiting the middle of a defense is what Mayer does best and although the GT linebacker are good, they’re not the best in pass-coverage.

Get out to an early lead

Nov 13, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sportsa

This goes back to getting Georgia Tech out of their comfort zone, not allowing them to run the ball. If the Irish are able to jump out to a quick 14-21 point lead, this one could be over very quickly. Jumping all over a inferior team is exactly what a Top-10 team should do and that’s what the Irish are.

1

1