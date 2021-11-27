Five keys for Notre Dame to defeat Stanford

The Irish are rolling and the Cardinal are spiraling, two teams going in directly different directions. Notre Dame is fighting for a potential playoff spot, Stanford just wants to their their season on a high note. This could be a potential trap game for Brian Kelly and his squad, so they need to be focused and not allow Stanford to think they can hang with the Irish. So, here are five keys for the Irish to avoid a final regular season game letdown.

Punch Stanford in the mouth immediately

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (22) celebrates after a second quarter touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

A team with a six-game losing streak won’t have much confidence facing a team that is on the verge of making the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season. If the Irish can make quick work of the Cardinal and take an early double digit lead, this one could be over before we know it. Letting the home team get any sort of momentum early could keep this a game for longer than Kelly would like.

Give the quarterback time

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

It has become a trend for the Irish recently has seen Jack Coan get the lion share of snaps and the offense has been very solid. Last week saw the senior put up his best numbers since the season opener against Florida State. He’s getting more comfortable in the offense and has looked solid. Tyler Buchner’s opportunities have dwindled, but if the Irish can run the score up quickly, once again there’s an chance for him to get much needed reps throwing the ball. For him to get more comfortable, the line needs to keep up it’s high level of play that we have seen recently.

The defense just needs to do what it has been

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) is hit as he throws by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Can you really complain about what Marcus Freeman has done the last three weeks? No touchdowns allow, just 9 total points with a shutout last week against Georgia Tech. Will they need to score two times like last week, no. Nothing needs to change on this side of the ball, the defense just needs to continue what it has been doing the past few weeks. They should overwhelm Stanford fairly easily but still can’t let their guard down.

Stay healthy

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) watches during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Navy in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The last two points aren’t really keys, this game should be won pretty handily for the Irish, they will be about the future of this season. Coming out of this game healthy will be a big key. If the Irish wan to break their CFP losing streak, they will need to be at full strength because if they do sneak it, it will most likely be as the final team in. Losing another key player like Kyle Hamilton would hurt massively.

Hope for chaos

Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

With Cincinnati already winning Friday night, one potential hurdle has moved another week closer to the finish line. Ohio State and Michigan play The Game and we are impartial to the winner due to both of them already having one loss. It’s highly doubtful that Georgia Tech defeats Georgia and Auburn defeats Alabama, but they would then face off against each other in the SEC championship game. One of them will lose, we’d rather see it be the Crimson Tide so they can get a second loss. The Irish could very well sneak into the CFP again, a feat many of us didn’t think as possible after the loss to the Bearcats earlier this year. We are rooting for as much chaos as possible.

