Five keys for Michigan football to beat Ohio State, doubters on Saturday

This is the biggest game of the college football season.

Michigan and Ohio State. ‘The Game’. 11-0 against 11-0.

The Wolverines will host the Buckeyes in what could be the most important game in program history. Michigan has a chance to cement a berth in the College Football Playoff and silence a lot of the critics crediting the recent cheating allegations for Michigan’s success in recent years. This is the big one.

The Wolverines play host to their historic rivals on Saturday and will need to come out with a win for many reasons. See what the biggest keys to victory are for Michigan below.

Keep J.J. McCarthy clean

Photo: Isaiah Hole

This would have made the list with a healthy QB, but the fact that McCarthy is dealing with a bad knee magnifies the significance of pass protection.

Last week it was clear that McCarthy was hobbled. If he has not made a full recovery we should expect him to play slightly lower than we’re used to once again.

That means that Karsen Barnhart and LaDarius Henderson are the pins holding this offense together. Ohio State has a pair of pass rushers who, while not putting up large sack numbers, have the ability to take over games. Blocking J.T. Tuimoloau and Tyleik Williams should be priority one for this offense.

Don't get beat deep

Photo: Isaiah Hole

This has been one of the strong suits of Michigan’s defense against Ohio State the past two years. The belief that Michigan ‘shut down’ CJ Stroud is just incorrect. Stroud put up 743 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions againts Michigan is his two performances. He played stellar in both games. However, the Michigan secondary was able to control the Ohio State passing attack by forcing them short and limiting the amount of deep shots they let up.

They same should be true on Saturday.

OSU obviously still has Marvin Harrison Jr., but Michigan will need to force him to stay short and not allow the deep crossing routes that Ohio State has loved this year.

Crowd noise

Photo: Isaiah Hole

This one falls on the fans.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord has played some big games, but no environment should be as hostile as Michigan this weekend. The closest comparison would be Notre Dame earlier this season, but the Buckeyes managed just 17 points and should have lost the game if not for a pair of Irish blunders late in the fourth quarter.

As Manny Diaz once said: get there early, be loud, especially on third down.

Wrap and drive

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The Bucks have a strong running back room, to say the least. Though Miyan Williams is out, TreVeyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum make up a strong duo, nonetheless.

Michigan needs to keep Ohio State one dimensional. It’s unrealistic to assume Marvin Harrison Jr. can be shut down, so stuffing the run game is crucial. Junior Colson and the other linebackers will be called upon to hit the backs early in the play, and finish with strength and authority.

Rally to the ball, push the pile, and don’t let Ohio State feel like they have any physical dominance.

Effectiveness on special teams

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Close games are often won by special teams.

Last week, Tommy Doman hit a perfect punt that ended up forcing a Maryland safety and closing out the game. It was a crucial play.

Not allowing big returns, hitting field goals, and being able to pin teams deep could very well be the reason that Michigan wins. The Wolverines ‘ bend-don’t-break style on defense is especially effective against longer drives.

Force the Buckeyes to play Michigan football. That is the key to victory.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire