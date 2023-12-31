Five keys to the game in Sugar Bowl between Texas and Washington

We are one day away from Texas vs. Washington. It is the biggest game for the Longhorns since they played for a national title in 2009.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team into the College Football Playoff semifinal playing its best football of the year. Over the last two matchups, the Longhorns outscored its two opponents in Texas Tech and Oklahoma State by a combined 106-28.

On the other side of the field is a Washington Huskies team that has won three in a row by the skin of its teeth. The Huskies have won each of their last three games by three points or less.

There’s been a month without play for both teams, so it’s uncertain what they will look like after a week of preparation. You can count on each side aiming to bring its best football.

Let’s look at our keys to the game.

Executing the stated gameplan for coverage

#Texas #Longhorns S Jerrin Thompson on playing tight pass coverage vs trying to keep everything in front of them as UT prepares to face the No. 1 pass offense in #Washington: "With the D-line we have, we should be able to get after the quarterback and play tight coverage." — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) December 21, 2023

The players are talking about tight coverage. That might give a solid idea of what the Texas coaching staff is telling players that they want to do. If the Longhorns’ secondary can play tight coverage, the team’s pass rush should be able to make life difficult on the Washington passing game.

Big Game Ewers

Quinn Ewers is a DAWG.. It feels like his moxie and confidence is at an ALL TIME high #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/ABP8B7n9a5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 30, 2023

Texas playing its best football coincides with Ewers playing at his best. The Longhorns will need him to play one of his best games to match what Washington can bring offensively. Ideally, Ewers will be in the running for Sugar Bowl MVP by game’s end.

Secondary target with a big game

From April 2023 @J_Whitt3 to the @PlayersTribune

Why I Came Back to Texas https://t.co/imXqbGV9xV — Chris Bennett (CB) (@chrisgb002000) December 30, 2023

Big games like Monday require someone other than primary targets making big plays. Texas could need a big game from wide receiver Jordan Whittington or tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders should fellow receiver Xavier Worthy command extra attention.

Capitalize on mistakes

Turnovers can swing a game. Given Washington quarterback Michael Penix’s propensity for making risky throws, Texas needs to catch those interceptable passes.

Force Washington to stop Worthy first

Texas WR Xavier Worthy carries his track background over to the football field: Effortless straight line speed and some really nice ball examples of smooth reps tracking the ball. Weight will scare some teams away but a potential dynamic, complimentary guy at the next level. pic.twitter.com/hoCZTkLcmJ — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) December 31, 2023

Washington will want to take away Worthy from the game and make another player beat them. Texas needs to make the Huskies prove that they can stop Worthy first. Sarkisian may make an early effort to get the gifted receiver the football with screens and RPOs early and test Washington defensive backs in the open field.

