Five key takeaways from Florida basketball’s rout of Florida State

A week to the day ago, Walter Clayton Jr. had one of those nights anyone would want to forget.

A week later, it went a little better.

Clayton sparked the rout with 12 first-half points as the Gators made it three and a row over the hated ‘Noles – and two in a row for Todd Golden – with an 89-68 win that was over before the first 20 minutes expired.

Florida, now 3-1 on the season, led 52-22 at the half in a game that still had its share of chippy behavior.

Clayton led Florida with 19 points before fouling out with 1:47 to play.

Here are the five key takeaways from the Gators’ beatdown of the Seminoles.

The O-Dome was rockin’

You always want your team to get off to a fast start, but this was crazy. Florida went on a run that had no end until the buzzer went off to end the first half.

This was the first look at Zyon Pullin, the transfer who had to sit out the first three games of the season. Pullin played 28 minutes, along with 15 points and four assists. Pretty good debut.

This was the offense we expected

Although runs like the one Florida had Friday night are uncommon against a coach like Leonard Hamilton. Even with all of the turnovers, the Gators were efficient enough to shoot 51%. This is how you do that? Make seven threes, 14 lay-ups and five dunks. Pretty simple formula, eh?

This makes no sense

There are numbers from the first half that were mind-blowing, but this might be the most stunning of all. Florida led by 30 at the half despite committing 11 turnovers. The Gators were very aggressive on offense and that sometimes leads to turnovers.

It didn’t get much better in the second half when Florida had nine more turnovers.

Oh, so let’s get to those numbers

There are three ways to get to 52-22. Offense, defense and rebounding. And they were all on display in an amazing half for the Gators. UF shot 64% including 6-for-12 on three-point tries.

Florida held FSU to 27% shooting. And the Gators outrebounded the opponent 28-9. That was domination.

There’s plenty to go over

The Gators play in a NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn against Pittsburgh on Wednesday and while we have a small sample size, there is no doubt the turnovers have to come down and the free throw percentage must improve (14 missed freebies in this one).

The game was kind of played at that pace and nobody can complain about only allowing FSU to get within 19 once in the second half.

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida basketball's win vs FSU on Friday

