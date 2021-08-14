Five key storylines ahead of Dolphins and Bears preseason showdown

The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears are set to lock horns this afternoon at Soldier Field, a prime opportunity for the Miami Dolphins to gather more information on which of their talents are primed to take the next step and which players may not be developing at a rate of speed that is going to set the team up for success this season. With a competitive setting on hand, the Dolphins will be sure to have a strategy to get everyone into the mix — but some questions about this roster are more interesting than others.

Here are 5 key storylines for the Dolphins ahead of today’s game with the Bears.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

How much does Tua Tagovailoa play?

Tagovailoa is going to be charged with starting today for the Dolphins — no skipping of the preseason for the Dolphins’ first-string quarterback. Perhaps down the line Miami will feel such an approach is appropriate for Tagovailoa, but the name of the game right now is ‘reps’. But in an exhibition setting, Miami isn’t likely to give Tagovailoa too large of a slice of the pie; there’s nothing to gain for him being out there with a second-team OL at this point.

The objective is clear: knock the rust off, get some game situation reps against competition, get out and stay healthy. We’d guess two possessions for Tagovailoa.

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

How MANY of Tagovailoa’s top targets play at all?

The headcount of wide receivers to miss time this week in Chicago is pretty startling. Will Fuller hasn’t practiced at all since the first day of camp. DeVante Parker has a lingering hamstring issue. Albert Wilson did not practice here in Chicago. Preston Williams is on the PUP list.

Our guess is that you won’t see any of these four players today against the Bears, which creates a big opportunity for Jaylen Waddle; but also for the likes of Mack Hollins and Lynn Bowden Jr.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Where is Solomon Kindley on the depth chart?

Kindley has been bogged down on the depth chart for the better part of the past two weeks — despite entering this season with the expectation that he would be the starting left guard. But the tide may be turning. Rookie Liam Eichenberg was held out of Thursday’s practice and Kindley reportedly found his push in the run game.

So does Kindley run with the 1’s? And if so, how well will he play to potentially keep himself there beyond today?

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

How much pressure can the Dolphins generate on Bears QBs?

The Bears’ projected starting offensive line for this contest?

LT Elijah Wilkinson

LG Cody Whitehair

C Sam Mustipher

RG Arlington Hambright

RT Lachavious Simmons

Needless to say, Miami’s first-team defense should be licking their chops and ready to rumble today. How much pressure the Dolphins actually get is to be determined but given the injuries Chicago is dealing with up front, the Dolphins should be able to heat up the Bears early and often.

Miami Dolphins DB Jevon Holland, right, catches the ball during OTA’s at the training facility in Davie, Florida on May 26, 2021.

Will Jevon Holland’s hot stretch continue?

Jevon Holland is having a heck of a week; he’s getting his hands on a lot of footballs in coverage during practice and seems to have a fair amount of momentum to claim a starting role. If Holland finds more ball production in today’s contest against Chicago, expect the hype to kick up an extra notch.

How much we see of Holland is interesting, too — although the Dolphins could very easily see the value in getting him reps to communicate coverage on the back end with some degree of volume.