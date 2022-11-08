Five key stats: Rutgers vs. Michigan

There was a small window of hope for Rutgers football fans on Saturday night against Michigan.

At halftime, Rutgers led Michigan 17-14, but three turnovers and some sloppy play on both sides of the ball saw Michigan emerge dominant in the second half.

How did Rutgers find a way to win the first half? What did the Wolverines do in the second half to flip the script? Let’s dive into the stats to determine where Rutgers’ strengths and weaknesses were. At a glance, Gavin Wimsatt’s first-half efficiency was a major factor in why Rutgers took the first-half lead. Also, Rutgers’ special teams played a huge factor in the Scarlet Knights’ early success, blocking a punt for a touchdown and kicking a 32-yard field goal. The second half was the opposite, the Wolverines forced three interceptions, rallying to 21 straight points. Rutgers’ loss to Michigan marked their 36th straight loss to a ranked opponent. Below, are the five key stats from the Rutgers – Michigan game.

Check out some of the big numbers from Saturday’s Rutgers game against Michigan!

Team Offensive Stats

Scarlet Knights – 180 yards / 5 first downs / 3-13 third down efficiency / 1-2 fourth down efficiency

Wolverines – 433 yards / 22 first downs / 7-17 third down efficiency / 3-3 fourth down efficiency

The lopsided play on offense put a lot of pressure on the defense for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights’ defense just ran out of gas and the offense only having five first downs shows that Rutgers’ defense was constantly on the field.

Rutgers Passing

Gavin Wimsatt – 14/29 166 yards 1 TD 3 INT

Wimsatt’s 3rd quarter play was the downfall for Rutgers. His poor decision-making and lack of efficiency left Rutgers in a huge hole. With Rutgers little to no chance of running the football, Wimsatt had to win the game with his arm. The game was too big of a moment for Wimsatt, and it clearly showed.

Michigan's Top Rushers

Player CARR YARDS TD Long 1. B. Corum 20 109 2 43 2. D. Edwards 15 109 0 46 3. C.J. Stokes 5 23 0 8

Michigan dominated on the ground with two running backs going over 100 yards. Michigan averaged 5.3 yards a carry controlling the line of scrimmage all game long. Rutgers started strong, but the strength of Michigan up front was too much to handle for the young Scarlet Knights.

Penalties and Turnovers

Teams Penalties Yards Rutgers 5 45 Michigan 3 20

Penalties weren’t a huge issue for both teams. With few penalties, both Michigan and Rutgers provided a glimpse of how disciplined and well-coached they both are.

Teams Turnovers Rutgers 3 INTs Michigan 0

Michigan won the turnover battle by forcing 3 interceptions. Rutgers had to play a turnover-free game to be able to compete against a high-power offense, but with the lack of a run game, there was a ton of pressure for Wimsatt to play perfectly. Clearly, that did not happen.

Team Rushing Stats

Teams Attempts Yards Per Rush Total Yards Rutgers 19 0.7 14 Michigan 53 5.3 282

The lack of the running game for the Scarlet Knights is the huge reason why Rutgers didn’t have a chance to beat Michigan. Rutgers had zero balance on offense because they couldn’t run the football. Looking at the rushing stats, not sure if Rutgers was out-matched or out-coached.

Rutgers on the big stage

Winning the first half this past weekend shows that Rutgers can compete with the best teams in the Big Ten Conference. With a young team, the growing pain is still there, but the Scarlet Knights are slowly moving in the right direction.

